A new study demonstrates that Nevisense can predict atopic dermatitis in Newborns

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, announces that results from a new study will be presented in an oral presentation at the AAAAI conference in Philadelphia February 27 - March 2.

The study from Icahn school of Medicine of Mount Sinai in New York was conducted on newborns who have a first-degree relative affected by atopic disease - meaning they had an increased risk of developing atopic dermatitis.

The study included 19 infants, among whom Nevisense successfully identified those who later developed atopic dermatitis (AD). Within the first year of life, eight of the nineteen infants developed AD, and their Nevisense scores at birth were significantly higher.

Conclusion from the study was 'Higher EIS scores, suggestive of impaired skin barrier, within the first week of life were significantly associated with development of AD in the first year of life.'

"These are very promising results, demonstrating the potential of Nevisense to predict atopic dermatitis. The findings are especially interesting, as we are simultaneously conducting larger studies on predicting atopic dermatitis in children," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

The abstract for the oral presentation at AAAAI can be found here: Assessing the Skin Barrier Using Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy in Newborns to Predict Development of Atopic Dermatitis - Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

