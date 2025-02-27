Gentoo Media appoints new CFO to reinforce financial leadership

From 1 March 2025, Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen will assume the role of CFO at Gentoo Media, strengthening the integration between financial strategy and daily operations.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen joins the Gentoo Media financial team from a position as partner and state-authorised public accountant at Deloitte Denmark, adding substantial financial expertise and a strong focus on business optimisation.

Mads brings extensive experience from the role as auditor and adviser for companies on a transformational and fast-growing journey, such as Gentoo Media. His expertise includes financial strategy, transformation of finance functions, capital structure, M&A, risk management and external reporting – across multiple industries.

Furthermore, Mads has served in different leadership positions within Deloitte and brings both a deep commercial understanding and mindset combined with a solid technical understanding of finance. As an advisor on different complex projects for Gentoo Media working closely together with management, Mads has a solid understanding of Gentoo Media – our business model, culture, and ambitions for the future.



As Mads takes on the role of CFO, Tore Formo moves into a role as new Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance strengthening this area of the company. Tore will continue to be responsible for corporate governance and shareholder related issues and be the Company's main point of contact in relation to the listing of the Company's shares and bonds.

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board at Gentoo Media, comments:

"With Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen stepping in as CFO, we are strengthening our financial leadership with a proven expert who already knows Gentoo Media inside out as the next step in the company's evolution. With this addition, we can ensure closer alignment between finance and daily operations while the company grows.

"At the same time, we are fortunate to retain Tore Formo's expertise. Tore will now focus on corporate governance, bringing even greater value to the company in this critical area."

