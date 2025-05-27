Gentoo Media - Minutes from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Gentoo Media Inc. (the "Company") was held today, 27 May 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders representing 50.66% of the shares entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy.

The Annual Meeting approved the Company's Annual Report for 2024.

The Annual Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consist of seven members and resolved to re-elect Mikael Riese Harstad as Chairman and Director of the Board, to re-elect Hesam Yazdi, Cristina Romero de Alba, Mateusz Juroszek, Nicholas Batram and Tomasz Juroszek as Directors of the Board and to elect Jesper Ribacka as new Director of the Board. It was further resolved to approve the proposal from the Nomination Committee for remuneration to the Board of Directors.

The Annual Meeting further resolved that the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than three and not more than four members, to represent all shareholders, and be appointed by the three largest shareholders as at 31 August 2025.

Finally, the Annual Meeting resolved to give the Board of Directors authority to buy back already issued and outstanding shares in the Company as proposed in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and to amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to reflect an increase in the number of shares of stock which the Company is authorized to issue from 150,000,000 to 200,000,000.

The minutes from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be uploaded to the Company's website, www.gentoomedia.com.

Contact person:

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m.com, +46 737674852

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M") and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO"). www.gentoomedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media---minutes-from-the-annual-meeting-of-shareholders,c4155886