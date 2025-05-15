Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

15 May, 2025

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc., has today purchased 10,000 shares in Gentoo Media at a price of SEK 14.19 per share. After this transaction, Jason Holden owns 10,000 shares in Gentoo Media.

About Gentoo Media
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

