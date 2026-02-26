Gentoo Media Secures EUR 18 Million Shareholder Loan Facility and provides an update on the refinancing process

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media today announces the largest shareholders have provided a committed loan facility of EUR 18 million to the Company as part of its ongoing efforts to optimise the Group's capital structure and enhance financial flexibility. The term sheet has been signed today, 26 February 2026.

The purpose of the loan is to reduce the outstanding amount under the Company's existing revolving credit facility (RCF) to EUR 0 million.

The terms and conditions:

A EUR 16 million pari passu facility (Maturing 31 December 2027) , carrying interest terms in line with the Company's existing bond terms and ranking pari passu with the Company's existing bondholders and RCF provider, covenants will be similar to existing bond terms with the expectations to bring the facility down to EUR 14 million by the end of July, and

, carrying interest terms in line with the Company's existing bond terms and ranking pari passu with the Company's existing bondholders and RCF provider, covenants will be similar to existing bond terms with the expectations to bring the facility down to EUR 14 million by the end of July, and A EUR 2 million unsecured facility (Maturing 30 April 2027), carrying interest on terms corresponding to the existing bond terms plus 3% and no covenants requirements.

The company expects the repayment of the current RCF to take place in early March after legal documents has been finalised and signed by all parties.

Management and the Board of Directors consider this solution to be an attractive and supportive financing arrangement that underlines the continued commitment from the Company's largest shareholders which supports long-term value creation for Gentoo Media.

Bond refinancing

Following an evaluation of market conditions and the terms indicated by investors, Gentoo Media has decided not to proceed with the contemplated bond refinancing at this time. The Company will continue to assess various refinancing alternatives and other measures to address the upcoming bond maturities.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister — sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

