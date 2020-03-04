Genomics Market Size Worth $31.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant changes in disease management processes along with advancements in genomics and personalized medicine are expected to propel the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The consumables and reagents deliverable segment is expected to register highest growth rate owing to high costs associated with specific essential reagents along with high volume requirement

The computational services deliverable segment is set to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2020 - 2027 owing to the increasing demand for computational sequence alignment and analysis among molecular biologists

Development of predictive biomarkers targeted toward diagnosis and monitoring and substantial investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies have contributed significantly to the revenue generated by the biomarker discovery application segment in 2019

Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative market for genomics and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.1%

Key players of genomics market include 23andMe; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; BGI; Myriad Genetics Inc.; Danaher.; Pacific Biosciences; Illumina; Agilent Technologies; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Foundation Medicine; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Genomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application and Technology (Functional Genomics, Pathway Analysis), By Deliverables (Products, Services), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/genomics-market/

Increasing pool of market innovators such as 23andMe,Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Veritas Genetics that have launched breakthrough genomic technologies in recent years are also contributing toward market development. 23andMe has expertise in developing direct-to-consumer genomic tests targeted toward disease prognosis and has recently received FDA approval for its commercialization.

MinION - a trademark sequencing device of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, is witnessing significant traction owing to its ability to sequence any fragment length of DNA in real time. On the other hand, Veritas Genetics offers an affordable solution for a complete readout of the genomic sequence. Earlier procured only by doctors, these tests can now be taken by anyone curious about their DNA and costs approximately USD 1,000. The company has also begun the commercialization of this technique for newborn's genomic sequencing applications in China in 2017.

Grand View Research has segmented the global genomics market on the basis of deliverables, application and technology, end use, and region:

Genomics Deliverable Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Products



Instruments & Software





Consumables & Reagents



Services



Core Genomics Services





NGS-based Services





Biomarker Translation Services





Computational Services





Others

Genomics Application & Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Functional Genomics



Transfection





Real-time PCR





RNA interference





Mutational analysis





SNP analysis





Microarray analysis



Epigenetics



Bisulfite sequencing





Chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)





Methylated DNA immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)





High resolution melt (HRM)





Chromatin accessibility assays





Microarray analysis



Pathway Analysis



Bead-based analysis





Microarray analysis





Real-time PCR





Proteomics tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)



Biomarker Discovery



Mass spectrometry





Real-time PCR





Microarray analysis





Statistical analysis





Bioinformatics





DNA sequencing



Others

Genomics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Clinical & Research Laboratories



Academic & Government Institutes



Hospitals & Clinics



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Other End Users

Genomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

