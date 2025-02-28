GenBio AI Expands Global Leadership with Ziv Bar-Joseph as Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenBio AI, a leading company at the intersection of AI and biology, is excited to announce that Dr. Ziv Bar-Joseph has joined as Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

In this role, Bar-Joseph will lead work focused on the integration and use of GenBio AI's multiscale foundation models, ensuring they drive real impact in drug discovery, medicine, and beyond. His leadership will be pivotal in helping the company transform AI applications in biology and push the boundaries of biological research.

Bar-Joseph brings extensive expertise from Sanofi, a leading global pharmaceutical company. As the VP and Head of R&D Data and Computational Sciences, he led multidisciplinary teams in machine learning, computational biology, and data science to accelerate drug and vaccine discovery. He is also the FORE Systems Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), specializing in biological systems modeling, and AI applications in genomics and systems biology. He is the recipient of the 2012 Overton Prize in computational biology.

"GenBio AI is building a world-class research environment to develop the first AI-driven Digital Organism ("AIDO"), and I'm excited to be part of the team advancing AI-driven biology," said Ziv Bar-Joseph. "GenBio AI's vision is unique in its ambition to create such an innovative model, and I look forward to leading the team in pushing the boundaries of discovery."

Eric Xing, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of GenBio AI, welcomed him, stating: "Ziv is a highly accomplished colleague from CMU and his expertise in computational biology and AI is unparalleled. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping GenBio AI research and development directions. We are thrilled to have him on board as we push the frontiers of scientific discovery."

GenBio AI is laying the foundation for a new era in medicine and biotechnology. Its system of integrated multiscale foundation models is used to obtain global view of the underlying biology of living cells, tissues and organs. These state-of-the-art models will revolutionize work related to biological and biomedical discovery with applications ranging from basic research to translational medicine to drug discovery to improve human life.

The team published six technical papers detailing their novel approach to creating the world's first AIDO at the 38th Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) – the top AI research conference.

With operations in Palo Alto, Abu Dhabi, and Paris, GenBio AI is dedicated to transforming biological research and building a platform designed to model complex biological systems across molecules, cells, tissues, and phenotypes.

For more information on career opportunities, visit genbio.ai/careers .

