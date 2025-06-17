GenBio AI Welcomes Emma Lundberg as Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenBio AI, a company building the World's First AI-Driven Digital Organism (AIDO), is proud to announce that Dr. Emma Lundberg has formally joined the company as Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor.

In this role, Lundberg will focus on the development of GenBio AI's data strategy and other scientific initiatives, advancing its mission to build a generative digital organism.

"I'm thrilled to join GenBio AI in building the next generation of biology through AI," said Lundberg. "The opportunity to train multi-scale and multi-modal computational models, at a much larger scale than what can be done in academia, to simulate life at the cellular level is a dream for any scientist, and a crucial step toward transforming biomedical research."

Lundberg is a globally recognized expert at the intersection of spatial proteomics, bioimaging, and artificial intelligence. She brings a remarkable track record of scientific innovation and cross-disciplinary leadership, most notably as Associate Professor of Bioengineering and Pathology at Stanford University and Professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden.

She also serves as Director of the Cell Atlas of the Human Protein Atlas project, an ambitious international effort to map the spatial organization of the human proteome. Her laboratory's pioneering research into protein localization and dynamics is foundational for constructing high-resolution virtual cell models and enabling in silico experimentation.

"Emma's visionary work in understanding cellular architecture through AI and imaging has redefined the boundaries of biomedical research," said Eric Xing, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, GenBio AI. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we push forward to develop the first virtual cell and virtual tissue using AI foundation models, toward our ultimate vision of an AI-driven digital organism that helps to phase out wet lab and animal testing."

"Her passion for science, collaborative spirit, entrepreneurial mindset, and bold ideas make her an incredible addition to our founding team," said Le Song, Chief Technology Officer, GenBio AI.

Lundberg's scientific excellence has been recognized globally, with honors including the Royal Microscopy Society's Scientific Achievement Award, the Göran Gustafsson Prize, and repeated recognition as one of the top 10 under 40 future leaders in biopharma and omics.

Beyond her academic achievements, Lundberg is known for championing open science and public engagement. She has introduced groundbreaking initiatives such as gamifying scientific discovery through citizen science and advising global research organizations, including the Human Proteome Organization, Human Cell Atlas, UniProt, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's AI Virtual Cell project.

This official appointment marks a pivotal moment in shaping the company's scientific vision and future trajectory.

With Lundberg's deep expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold ideas, GenBio AI is poised to accelerate its efforts in constructing an AI digital organism that will redefine the future of biomedicine.

About GenBio AI

GenBio AI is building the world's first AI-driven Digital Organism (AIDO)—a set of multiscale foundation models to simulate, predict, and program biology at all levels. With offices in Palo Alto, Abu Dhabi, and Paris, GenBio AI is accelerating breakthroughs in drug design and biomedical research. Founded by top scientists from Carnegie Mellon University, Stanford University, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and the Weizmann Institute of Science, and backed by leading investors, GenBio AI is redefining the future of life sciences.

