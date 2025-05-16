Gemtek Technology to Showcase 800G Optical Module, Software Cloud, and AI Router at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek Technology is set to showcase a powerful lineup of next-generation technologies at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025, taking place from May 20 to 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Gemtek, a global leader in the telecommunications industry, will unveil its latest ultra-fast 800G Optical Module and Software Cloud platform. Gemtek will also demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its MoAI AI Router, integrated with IntoWell Biomedical's Dr.AI platform. Together, these breakthroughs highlight Gemtek's commitment to advancing digital transformation across the fields of telecommunications, cloud services, and AI.

Driven by the explosive growth of big data, cloud applications, and AI, the demand for high-bandwidth, high-speed, and low-latency transmission continues to surge exponentially, making 800G Optical Modules stand out as a crucial technology for AI Cloud Data Centers. Building on its strong foundation in telecommunications, Gemtek has invested extensively in the research and development of its 800G Optical Module, which will make its debut at this year's exhibition.

As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, Gemtek has teamed up with GENIX NETWORKS to launch its exclusive Software Cloud. The Software Cloud is a cloud-based platform that combines network security, traffic management, and behavioral control into a single solution. Designed to meet the growing demand for online privacy and cybersecurity, the platform offers comprehensive security features like firewalls, antivirus, anti-intrusion, and web threat defense, all powered by deep packet inspection for reliable and secure performance. Additional features such as the QoS technology optimizes key applications like video streaming and virtual meetings, while parental controls block inappropriate content.

Another key collaborative achievement for Gemtek is its partnership with IntoWell Biomedical on the Dr.AI smart healthcare platform. In conjunction with Gemtek's state-of-the-art MoAI AI Router, the two companies jointly developed the Medical Pre-Assessment system (MedPA) and the MoAI Avatar. Patients can interact with the MoAI Avatar to describe symptoms, which are then automatically transcribed via speech-to-text (STT) into a structured SOAP note. The solution helps reduce documentation workloads for healthcare providers, streamlines clinical workflows, and accelerates digital transformation in hospitals. This remarkable innovation was recently honored with the COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award in the Digital Healthcare category.

Gemtek and its partners will be exhibiting at Booth M1233a at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, as well as at the GENIX NETWORKS Nangang office. We warmly invite you to visit us and explore the latest innovations we're proud to present.

