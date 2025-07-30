Gemtek Achieves CableLabs Certification for DOCSIS 3.1, Begins Shipments, and Prepares for DOCSIS 4.0 Launch

TAIPEI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek Technology, a leading Taiwan-based provider of wireless broadband solutions, proudly announces that its GT-DUO31 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem has earned CableLabs® certification, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the North American market. With shipments now underway to a major North American cable operator, Gemtek is also advancing toward the launch of its next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 Cable Modem, which has been submitted for CableLabs certification.

Delivering High-Performance Connectivity with DOCSIS 3.1

CableLabs® Certificated DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem GT-DUO31

The CableLabs certification underscores Gemtek's commitment to delivering interoperable, reliable, and high-performance broadband solutions. The GT-DUO31 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem offers blazing-fast download speeds of up to 4.5 Gbps and upload speeds of 1.6 Gbps—ideal for high-resolution streaming, cloud-based applications, and smart home connectivity. Equipped with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, the GT-DUO31 enhances network efficiency and performance for modern households and businesses.

Henrick Marin, General Manager of North America at Gemtek, stated:

"Achieving CableLabs certification for the GT-DUO31 validates the quality and reliability of our broadband solutions. We are thrilled to join the supply chain of leading North American telecom operators and are excited to pave the way for our DOCSIS 4.0 rollout in the near future."

Strategic Collaboration and Seamless Evolution from DOCSIS 3.1 to 4.0

Gemtek's success is driven by its strong partnership with MaxLinear, a key DOCSIS System-on-Chip (SoC) provider.

"This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and our collaboration with MaxLinear," said Marin. "Our strategy is to deliver cutting-edge DOCSIS 3.1 solutions today while preparing operators for a seamless transition to DOCSIS 4.0—ensuring they remain at the forefront of broadband innovation."

DOCSIS 4.0 in Focus

Gemtek's forthcoming DOCSIS 4.0 Cable Modem is engineered to redefine broadband performance, supporting downstream speeds of up to 10 Gbps and upstream speeds of 4 Gbps. Built on advanced multi-channel OFDM/OFDMA technology and the RDK-B architecture, the modem integrates data and voice services compatible with PacketCable™ 1.5 and 2.0. Gemtek anticipates completing CableLabs certification for its DOCSIS 4.0 modem in the second half of 2025, positioning the company to serve top-tier global telecom operators.

Expanding Global Reach

With GT-DUO31 shipments underway, Gemtek is strengthening its presence in the North American DOCSIS market. The company also plans to expand its DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0 product lines into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, offering innovative broadband solutions and fostering new partnership opportunities worldwide.

About Gemtek Technology

Founded over three decades ago, Gemtek Technology is a global leader in wireless communications, broadband access, and IoT solutions. Renowned for its innovation and quality, Gemtek partners with leading telecom operators and global brands to shape the future of connectivity.

