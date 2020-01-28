Gemini Appoints U.K. and European Money Laundering Reporting Officer

Blair Halliday tapped to oversee compliance and anti-money laundering program in fast-growing United Kingdom and European market

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Europe, Ltd., the U.K. and European affiliate of Gemini Trust Company, LLC (collectively, Gemini), a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced the appointment of Blair Halliday as Chief Compliance Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer. Halliday will oversee the strategic direction of Gemini's compliance program in the U.K. and Europe, an emerging region for the company. He will be responsible for managing day-to-day regulatory relationships and requirements while ensuring Gemini's continued commitment to adhering to all relevant regulatory guidelines. He will be based in London and report directly to Gemini's Managing Director of the U.K. and Europe.

Halliday brings decades of experience in regulation and compliance with some of the leading financial services companies. Halliday joins Gemini from cryptocurrency platform Circle, where he served as the company's Chief Compliance Officer for the EMEA region. In this role, he led the remediation and renewal of the company's global anti-money laundering (AML) program. He was also tasked with driving key changes to strengthen Circle's AML regime ahead of product launches and new market entry. Prior to Circle, Halliday served as Executive Director of Financial Crime and Compliance at CashFlows as well as Chief Compliance Officer at the International Currency Exchange (ICE). He began his career at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), where he spent 14 years in various financial crime roles.

"As we build our team, Gemini is primed for significant growth in Europe this year. As we continuously iterate on our technology and offering, maintaining compliance and operating within, not around, all relevant legal frameworks will always be our top priority," said Julian Sawyer, Gemini's Managing Director of U.K. and Europe. "Blair's deep domain expertise makes him uniquely poised to drive Gemini's compliance efforts in the U.K. His leadership will be critical in our mission to work with regulators to promote smart frameworks that encourage growth in the crypto industry."

Halliday joins Gemini's growing European operation on the heels of Sawyer being named Managing Director of the U.K. and Europe. Other recent hires include Noah Perlman as Chief Compliance Officer, David Damato as Chief Security Officer, Sydney Schaub as General Counsel, Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto as Managing Director, Operations, and Robert Cornish as Chief Technology Officer. With more than 250 employees, Gemini is ramping up its global footprint and continuing to build its team. Outside of the U.S., Gemini is available in Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Australia.

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC:

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto.

