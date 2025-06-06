Gemini Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed Initial Public Offering

News provided by

Gemini

06 Jun, 2025, 16:50 GMT

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact:
Natalie Rix, press@gemini.com

