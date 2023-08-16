GeeTest Wins Multiple Industry Awards

WUHAN, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, the leading bot management vendor and the creator of the Slide-CAPTCHA, proudly announces its success in the bot mitigation and security innovation field, garnering four prestigious awards and honors in recent months.

GeeTest is proud to announce the following recognitions:

GeeTest Wins Global Business Tech Awards 2023 for "Best Application of Tech - Security" TechTimes Lists GeeTest among the Top 5 Best Bot Mitigation Companies in 2023 GeeTest Listed in the 2023 APAC TOP100 Frontrunner by e27 GeeTest was Shortlisted for the 2023 SaaS Awards in two essential categories, Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise) /(B2B, Small Business / SMB).

In an era of increasing bot threats and evolving challenges, GeeTest has emerged as a trailblazer, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to protect businesses and individuals from the ever-growing specter of online fraud. The company's dedication to innovation and its unswerving focus on business security has been recognized through a series of prestigious awards and acknowledgments.

WuYuan, CEO of GeeTest, expressed his gratitude for these recognitions: "GeeTest's success can be attributed to its revolutionary products and bot mitigation solutions, which have consistently set new industry standards. These accolades reflect the widespread acknowledgment and trust that GeeTest has earned from customers and industry experts alike."

"GeeTest's products have proven to be a reliable and effective solution for us which ensures both ease of use and security in every step of the online server journey. I appreciate their continuous effort to improve their solutions and have no doubt that they will continue to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry in the years to come. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition." said one of GeeTest's customers.

As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, GeeTest remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, ensuring businesses worldwide have the necessary tools to safeguard their digital assets and protect their users.

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 360,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, games, e-commerce, etc.

