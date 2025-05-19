GeeTest Showcases Bot Management Innovations at GISEC 2025, Empowering Adaptive, Agile, and Automated Risk Control

WUHAN, China, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, a leading provider of bot management and fraud prevention solutions, announced the successful showcase of its latest core technologies during GISEC Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6–8.

GISEC Global, the Middle East's largest cybersecurity event, gathered industry leaders to address emerging digital threats. At Booth P97 – Hall 7, GeeTest demonstrated how its adaptive and scalable solutions defend against automated abuse at every stage of the digital journey.

GeeTest Experts at GISEC Global 2025

"As threats grow more sophisticated, defenses must become more intelligent," said Long Fang, VP at GeeTest. "At GISEC, we engaged with global security teams to share how our adaptive technologies are addressing real-world risks."

Core Technologies Driving Intelligent Defense

GeeTest introduced three integrated solutions designed for real-time, adaptive protection:

Behavior Verification – Uses real-time behavioral biometrics to identify bot-like patterns with high precision.

Device Fingerprinting – Creates unique device identifiers to detect suspicious automation and prevent identity spoofing.

Business Rules Decision Engine – GeeTest's newly launched, intuitive rules engine, empowering businesses to configure, deploy, and adapt security logic in real time, aligning risk control with evolving business needs.

Together, these technologies offer an agile, automated framework for protecting high-risk digital touchpoints — from login to transaction.

Real Engagement, Real Impact

Throughout the three-day event, GeeTest welcomed hundreds of visitors to its booth and hosted over 50 strategic conversations with professionals across fintech, e-commerce, and gaming sectors. Attendees experienced live product demos, explored real-world use cases, and discussed how GeeTest can tailor solutions for specific risk scenarios.

Transforming Insight into Action

In addition to on-site engagement, GeeTest provided attendees with resources to support post-event learning and exploration, including:

Technical Handbooks

Real-World Case Studies

1:1 Expert Consultations

For more insights into GeeTest's bot management platform and the technologies showcased at GISEC 2025, contact our experts or stay connected with us on LinkedIn for the latest updates in bot mitigation and fraud prevention.

About GeeTest

GeeTest is a leading CAPTCHA and bot management provider helping businesses secure websites, apps, and APIs from automated threats such as account takeover, credential stuffing, and web scraping. Since 2012, GeeTest has delivered advanced human-bot verification technology, processing 2.9 billion requests daily for over 360,000 companies across blockchain, gaming, e-commerce, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690658/GeeTest_Experts_GISEC_Global_2025.jpg