Garry Kasparov, Leading cyber expert and former world chess champion at IMPROVATE Homeland Security and Cyber: "The bad guys are using AI, and we have to be one step ahead"

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global experts, government officials, and leading Israeli technology companies took part in IMPROVATE's Homeland Security and Cyber conference where participants discussed multiple threat scenarios and presented technological solutions to counter them.

Representatives from several countries including Bulgaria, Greece and Romania took part in the conference.

HLS & CYBER SECURITY - AN IMPROVATE BUSINESS EVENT The keynote speaker at the conference, Mr. Garry Kasparov, Former world chess champion and leading artificial intelligence expert. (PRNewsfoto/IMPROVATE)

Former world chess champion and leading artificial intelligence expert Garry Kasparov, the keynote speaker at the conference, and a member of the IMPROVATE advisory board, said: "AI is being used by bad guys… We have to be one step ahead of those using AI in a malicious way."

IMPROVATE founder Irina Nevzlin said: "We live in a world of deep fake, where a country can bully its neighbors and suppress its citizens using digital technology, we live in a very difficult time for democracy. In Israel, which by necessity has become a world leader in HLS and cyber, we are in a situation to bring solutions to these problems where they are needed."

Andreana Atanasova, Deputy Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria said: "All EU governments and stakeholders must cooperate on the issue of the security of 5G networks. Joint efforts and close cooperation with strategic partners such as Israel, which is a leader in cyber security, would also be particularly useful to predict and deal with cyber risks and guarantee the cybersecurity of 5G networks."

Yair Maor, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at IAI-ELTA Systems, a leading technology company developing and providing innovative Defense, Cyber and Homeland Security solutions said: "our systems are not only tested in the lab, but are field proven in a combat environment."

Bluebird Aero Systems is a dominant player in the Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) industry. The company specializes in the design, development, and production of Mini & Tactical UAS, and delivers unprecedented field-proven HTOL & VTOL solutions. Bluebird's products and services meet the challenges of the Military, HLS, and civilian UAS markets.

Bluebird founder and CEO Ronen Nadir said: "Good protection against terrorism and other threats starts with efficient tactical information gathering, and that is the main role of UAVs in HLS."

Arnon Bram, General Manager of Magal Integrated Solutions Division, part of Magal Security Systems Group, a leading international provider of solutions, services and products for security, safety and site management, said Magal has vast experience providing HLS solutions in key verticals all over the world in the HLS market: borders, airports, seaports, oil and gas.

"We have a unique position in the sense that on the one hand we are an OEM and we manufacture sensors, products, technology, and on the other hand we are a system integrator, which means that we are in direct contact with our customer on a continuous basis, understanding their issues and their problems and trying to implement them into our systems."

Omer Sharar, co-founder and CEO of InfiniDome, which develops GPS protection solutions tailored to defend drones and other unmanned systems, vehicle fleets and other defense applications from GPS jamming said it deploys the same kind of electronic warfare principles as military solutions but in a much smaller box making them a lot more applicable to smaller applications.

"We plan to bring the same kind of protection level to any critical GNSS, GPS application out there," he said.

Smart Shooter is a world-class designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems proven to significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of existing small arms.

Sharone Aloni, VP R&D at Smart Shooter said: "We provide what we call a "one-shot one-hit" capability based on highly sophisticated computer algorithms as an add-on to a rifle, without any changes."

Shay Geva, founder and CEO of Capture Systems specializes in design, development and production of advanced modular multi-axial positioners that can be used for a wide range of fields and applications, said: "We have a solution for every vertical, this is the idea behind Capture Systems."

Oddetect is an innovator in the video analytics world enabling CCTV operators to monitor unlimited amounts of videos in real time. Gaining actionable Intelligence for real time decision making.

"The human factor is limited so Oddetect is a tool to assist decision makers in real time," said Maj. Gen. (Ret) David Tsur, a member of the Oddetect Advisory Board. A former member of the Israeli Parliament, former police commander of the Tel Aviv District and the former commander of the Israeli police counter terrorism unit ("Yamam").

"Oddetect discovers unusual and suspicious behavior by leveraging cutting edge technology. It turns every camera into a smart incident detector," added Jonathan Ben Dov, VP Sales & Marketing.

