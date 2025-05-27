Israeli Innovation Lands in Romania: Airport Leaders Meet Cutting-Edge Technologies from Israel

IMPROVATE cooperation with the Romanian Airports Association that Host Exclusive Forum with Executives from All 17 Romanian Airports

SIBIU, Romania, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Romanian aviation sector welcomed a delegation of leading Israeli technology companies as part of an exclusive innovation event co-hosted by IMPROVATE and the Romanian Airports Association (RAA). The forum brought together CEOs and senior executives from all 17 civilian airports in Romania, including major international hubs such as Henri Coandă International Airport (Bucharest), Cluj-Napoca International Airport, Timișoara International Airport, and Iași International Airport.

The Israeli delegation and the RAA Chairman

This was the second consecutive year that IMPROVATE partnered with the RAA to bridge Israeli innovation with Romania's growing aviation infrastructure needs. The Israeli companies presented advanced technologies tailored to airport operations, security, mobility, and automation — with several demo requests and follow-up discussions already underway.

Participating Israeli Companies:

1. IntuView http://www.intuview.com

IntuView is an AI platform for name matching and real-time watchlist alerts, used by government and security agencies worldwide. Its patented technology mimics human text comprehension, enabling intelligent threat detection across multiple languages and data sources.

2. Driliant

Specializing in predictive monitoring and command-and-control systems, Driliant offers real-time airspace monitoring solutions. The company's technologies support air traffic management and have been applied in national drone initiatives, defense, and medical fields.

3. Mer Group https://www.mer-group.com

A global leader in security and resilience, Mer Group provides comprehensive, customized solutions against physical, cyber, geopolitical, and reputation-based threats. The group includes Athena, led by former Navy Commander Omer Laviv, and supports full-cycle deployment in complex environments like airports.

4. CoreVision http://www.corevision-tech.com

CoreVision develops state-of-the-art identity verification and visitor control systems. Its proprietary image processing and optical character recognition (OCR) technology powers highly accurate and fast ID validation for secure facility access.

5. EZ Raider https://www.ezraider-usa.com

EZ Raider manufactures all-electric, all-terrain mobility vehicles used by police, military, rescue teams, and recreational markets. The four-wheel design ensures safe, stable, and narrow-path maneuverability, ideal for airport patrols and emergency access.

6. Afcon Control and Automation https://en.afcon.co.il/technologies/

Part of the publicly traded Afcon Group, Afcon provides integrated control and automation systems for critical infrastructure. With advanced capabilities in low-voltage systems, Afcon enables unified control environments across complex airport operations.

"This forum isn't just about showcasing technology — it's about forging practical partnerships," said Ronit Hassin-Hochman, CEO of IMPROVATE.

"We are proud to support long-term cooperation between Israeli innovation and Romania's dynamic aviation ecosystem. Romania's airports serve as vital gateways to Europe, and Israeli technologies are ready to help elevate their operational and security capabilities."

IMPROVATE's next event will take place on June 25, 2025, in Sofia, Bulgaria, and will focus on Smart Cities. The forum will bring together mayors and senior municipal officials from across Central and Eastern Europe to explore innovative technologies for urban management, sustainability, and infrastructure.

About IMPROVATE www.improvate.net

IMPROVATE is a platform that connects innovation companies with countries worldwide, focusing on cyber, homeland security, and defense. Through high-level summits, delegations, and direct engagement with decision-makers, IMPROVATE brings together government leaders, senior executives, investors, and Israeli technology companies to foster meaningful cooperation and commercial partnerships.

Its distinguished board and international partners include:

Garry Kasparov , World Chess Champion and Human Rights Advocate

, World Chess Champion and Human Rights Advocate Rosen Plevneliev , President of Bulgaria (2012–2017)

, President of (2012–2017) Yigal Unna , Director General of Israel's National Cyber Directorate (2018–2022)

, Director General of National Cyber Directorate (2018–2022) Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Gilead , Former Director of Policy and Political-Military Affairs, Israel Ministry of Defense

, Former Director of Policy and Political-Military Affairs, Israel Ministry of Defense Yves Leterme , Former Prime Minister of Belgium

, Former Prime Minister of Prof. Vlado Buckkovski, Former Prime Minister of North Macedonia

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696197/IMPROVATE.jpg