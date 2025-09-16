Israeli Med-Tech Delegation Builds Bridges in Romania's Healthcare System

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucharest hosted an important visit this week, as IMPROVATE organized a high-level Israeli medical technology delegation to Romania. Over two days, leading Israeli med-tech companies showcased their breakthrough solutions to top Romanian healthcare leaders, including government representatives, hospitals, private clinics, distributors, and innovation centers. The event demonstrated Romania's openness to advanced technologies and highlighted Israel's global reputation for medical innovation.

IMPROVATE Brings Israeli Med-Tech Innovation to Romania’s Healthcare Leaders

Day One – Showcasing Israeli Innovation

The delegation's first day centered on a medical innovation conference at the Grand Hotel Continental in Bucharest, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health, heads of hospitals and clinics, and leaders from Romania's largest medical distributors.

Israeli companies presented a wide range of pioneering technologies: drones for medical delivery, wearable sexual health devices, digital pathology, biotech therapies, lab information systems, automated compounding, AI-driven protocol reviews, and smart mobility solutions for seniors. The lineup included GADFIN, Virility Medical, Contel Group, Augmentiqs, GHF-Pharma, Softov Medical Systems (LabOS), Equashield, ELMAR, and SitnStand.

The conference drew strong interest from Romanian institutions such as MED HP, Pansiprod, TRIDENT Medical, Prion Poct, GRAL Medical, Imperial Med, Monza Hospital-Brain Institute, Central Military Hospital, and many others – highlighting demand for partnerships with Israeli innovators.

Day Two – Building Strategic Partnerships

The second day of the delegation focused on direct meetings with Romania's largest healthcare networks and institutions.

The morning began with a meeting with Regina Maria, the country's largest private medical network, followed by a session with Palmed, the association representing 71 private healthcare providers across Romania. Both discussions emphasized clear opportunities for collaboration with Israeli companies.

In the afternoon, the delegation visited the Centre of Innovation and e-Health (CIEH) at UMFCD, Romania's hub for digital health and technology transfer, and concluded with a tour of the University Emergency Hospital of Bucharest (SUUB) – a 1,000-bed hospital and leading research center active in cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, and obstetrics & gynaecology.

The Advantage of IMPROVATE

At the heart of this successful delegation was IMPROVATE, an international platform dedicated to connecting cutting-edge technologies with governments, institutions, and decision-makers around the world. IMPROVATE's strength lies in its ability to move beyond introductions and conferences – creating practical business opportunities through tailor-made delegations, one-on-one meetings, and direct access to senior leadership in both the public and private sectors.

By combining deep networks in Eastern and Central Europe with strong ties to Israeli innovation, IMPROVATE provides its partners with a unique competitive advantage: opening doors that are typically closed to individual companies, and positioning them directly in front of the stakeholders who can adopt and implement new technologies.

This dual approach – showcasing innovation while ensuring it meets real needs on the ground – has made IMPROVATE a trusted partner for both governments and industry leaders. In Romania, the platform once again demonstrated its value, enabling Israeli companies to present their solutions not just to distributors, but to hospitals, health authorities, and innovation hubs with immediate capacity to integrate new technologies.

Voices from the Delegation

Reflecting on the delegation's impact, Ronit Hasin Hochman, CEO of IMPROVATE, said:

"Our mission is to connect innovation with real needs. In Romania, we saw enormous interest in Israeli technologies that can improve patient care and strengthen hospital systems. This visit was not just about showcasing products – it was about building lasting partnerships that will benefit both Romania and Israel."

Shiran Kneller, leading business development at IMPROVATE, added:

"This delegation opened direct doors for leading Israeli companies to Romania's top healthcare institutions. The interest we encountered shows the strong potential for practical collaborations in the near future."

A Platform for Future Collaboration

The outcome of the two-day program was clear: Romanian stakeholders expressed strong interest in exploring partnerships, pilot projects, and future collaborations. By fostering these connections, IMPROVATE is paving the way for tangible improvements in healthcare systems, creating opportunities for Israeli companies, and strengthening the strategic relationship between Israel and Romania.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774131/IMPROVATE.jpg