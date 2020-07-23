Garanti BBVA Named Turkey's Best Retail Bank Six Years in a Row and Best Retail Bank in Europe for the Third Time

News Provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garanti BBVA, which has transformed retail banking in Turkey with its innovative services and products, was recognised by World Finance magazine as Turkey's Best Retail Bank for the sixth consecutive year, while European CEO magazine named it Europe's Best Retail Bank for the third time. Garanti BBVA, which has 18 million retail banking customers and serves 8.8 million retail customers through its digital channels, added 1.2 million new customers in 2019 and recently helped 524,000 of its customers buy a home. On top of this, the bank has provided TL 379m ($552m) in funding for environmentally friendly building projects through "Green Mortgage", the first green mortgage application in Turkey, which was launched in 2017.

Discussing the awards the bank won, Garanti BBVA Executive Vice President Mahmut Akten said, "At Garanti BBVA, we are constantly working to provide the best service to our customers using our superior technological infrastructure, our leading position in the field of digital banking and our internet and mobile banking channels, which offer almost all the products and services available in a branch. We set out to provide our customers with a seamless experience and offer all kinds of banking services across every platform our customers use. We constantly improve the customer experience by harnessing tools that meet their needs in a transparent and responsible way."

He added, "During this difficult period that the world is experiencing, we continue to provide safe and uninterrupted services to our customers. We have been able to adapt to the conditions of this challenging period without any issues thanks to the power of our innovative technology and digital infrastructure. We are proud to be the best financial institution in Turkey and Europe once again within the field of retail banking, an area where the number of both our customers and employees is considerable. We will continue to offer the best to our customers through our innovative and distinctive services."

