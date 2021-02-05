Gaming Innovation Group signs US iGaming platform agreement with Playstar

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with PlayStar NJ LLC (PlayStar Casino), for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies to power the brand's launch in the US market. PlayStar Casino will use GiG to power its new casino offering to enter the limited license New Jersey market, having recently partnered with Oceans Casino Resort to secure market access in New Jersey. The agreement between GiG and PlayStar Casino is based on a revenue share model and has a minimum duration of four years with expected launch in Q4 2021.

PlayStar Casino is a privately owned company founded and operated by industry pioneer Joel Wikell (founder of Boss Media, Readly, Blinto and Hexigames) and Co-Founder and EVP Adam Noble (ex Yggdrasil and Play'n'go).

PlayStar Casino aim to provide an online casino experience like no other to players in New Jersey and other regulated US states. This will be achieved through personalisation, engagement and exemplary customer service that makes players feel like they are the star of the show every time they pass through the casino's digital doors.

The Garden State has enjoyed significant growth and development since regulating and with 2020 complete, data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement shows that online gaming GGR for 2020 finished at $970m - an increase of 101% over 2019. Offering a limited number of licenses within the state, operators have the opportunity to capitalise on one of the fastest growing global igaming markets with a fixed number of competitors.

Adam Noble, Co-Founder and EVP of PlayStar Casino: "Gaming Innovation Group has earned a reputation for being a very formidable and trusted technology partner in Europe, so when we were assessing platforms for our market entry into New Jersey, we were very confident in selecting GiG as our platform partner. We are really excited to have them support our launch into New Jersey and also our future expansion into regulated states across the USA."

"PlayStar Casino is setting out to offer an online casino experience with a difference that will stand out from the current offerings in the market. Our player experience focus, centred on a unique product offering, engaging frontend concept and personalisation will result in an immersive and entertaining experience for the player. We have big plans for New Jersey and other US states, and look forward to making our debut in the Garden State later this year. "

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says: "It is very exciting to be part of Playstar's inspiring and innovative plans for the expanding US digital gambling market. Playstar has an extremely strong product vision backed by a very experienced industry team. This agreement further demonstrates and drives our ambition to be the platform partner of choice for operators in regulated markets. GiG is extremely proud to be supporting Playstar as they establish themselves as a strong and innovative iGaming brand in the US and we are confident that it will be a successful partnership."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is `To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About Playstar

PlayStar is a challenger online casino brand set to take the US market by storm. We make the player feel like they are the star of the show through personalisation, unprecedented levels of engagement and superior customer support. Our hotly anticipated New Jersey launch is set for Q4 2021 with additional states to follow next year.

