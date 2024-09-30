ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betplay Capital Foundation, a company related to both Mateusz Juroszek and Tomasz Juroszek, primary insiders and Board Members of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo), has today acquired 50,000 shares in Gentoo at a price of SEK 26.80 per share. After the transaction, Betplay Foundation holds 6,433,026 shares in Gentoo.

MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, a company related to Mateusz Juroszek, primary insider and Board Member of Gentoo (Gentoo), has today acquired 550,000 shares in Gentoo at a price of SEK 26.83 per share. After this transaction, MJ Foundation holds 17,469,136 shares in Gentoo.

After these transactions, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 23,902,162 shares in Gentoo and close associates of Tomasz Juroszek hold 6,433,026 shares in Gentoo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4044657