Gaming Innovation Group Granted Affiliate Licence in Romania

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has been granted a Class II licence, allowing GiG to enter the regulated Romanian market with affiliate marketing services. The licence allows GiG's Media Services to refer traffic to online casino and sportsbook operators holding a licence to operate in Romania.

GiG's Media Services operates the media assets, the publishing and paid media teams of the Company and is one of the market leaders with a solid track record. Entering Romania is an opportunity for the media vertical to take advantage of its proprietary technology and know-how and follows GiG's strategy to expand into regulated markets.

Richard Brown, Chief Operating Officer at GiG says: "We are excited to extend our market reach by starting to refer end users to operators with a Romanian licence. We are expanding into another regulated market where we will be able to utilise the full range of marketing channels available across both the sports and casino verticals. Romania is still a developing market and with good projected underlying growth in the online sector which has accelerated in the last couple of years."

Approximately 19% of all gambling in Romania is made online in a market worth USD1.5bn (2019e) based on total gambling gross win. Online gambling is estimated to grow by 12% from 2019 to 2020 and to reach more than 30% of total gambling by 2024*.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Lena Åström

GIG Head of IR & Corporate Communications

anna.lena@gig.com

+356-796-998-48

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is listed in the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GiG. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-granted-affiliate-licence-in-romania,c2856511

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/i/gig-website-romania,c2651526 GiG website Romania

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group