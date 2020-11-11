Frost & Sullivan Unfolds the Future of Vehicle Platform Strategies in the Age of CASE

Mobility experts from Frost & Sullivan, Pininfarina, and REE present in a webinar key growth opportunities, new business models, and strategies for mobility market players

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive industry converges toward Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) mobility, OEMs have worked on re-engineering their conventional platforms to accommodate electric vehicle (EV) components such as batteries and motors. However, the industry's transition from a vehicle-centric to a service-centric approach is necessitating the development of new digital platforms (software, back-haul connectivity, and cloud). Future modular EV platforms will be flexible and multifaceted, with various vehicle types and shapes being built on the same program, saving OEMs the time, effort, and money required to launch new models. OEMs will call for partnerships based on their strategies, with traditional OEMs taking a gradual approach, while new developers such as Tesla and Waymo starting ahead of the curve.