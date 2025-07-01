Ameresco Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Energy Services

Recognized for customer-centric innovation, strategic execution, and leadership in flexible, turnkey energy solutions worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Ameresco has been awarded the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award in the energy services industry for its outstanding achievements in customer-driven innovation, strategic execution, and sustainable energy impact. This recognition highlights Ameresco's consistent leadership in delivering measurable energy performance outcomes, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in a complex and evolving global energy landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. Ameresco excelled in both, demonstrating a strong ability to align its growth strategy with dynamic customer needs while delivering consistent, scalable energy solutions across a diverse range of sectors. "Ameresco's steady focus on energy solutions integration, including solar, battery, biogas, and microgrids, gives it a clear competitive advantage in markets and regions focused on transitioning to resilient, reliable energy. Ameresco's complete solution suite spans from energy efficiency solutions to renewable energy products to generative technologies. The company is an expert in bringing products together across various industry segments, empowering value regardless of a client's specific industry, project requirements, or goals," said Lucrecia Gomez, E&E research director for Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term vision focused on energy innovation, customer partnerships, and financial accessibility, Ameresco has shown exceptional agility in responding to the complex demands of today's energy landscape. The company's sustained investment in flexible financing models, project-specific engineering, and lifecycle service delivery has allowed it to effectively scale energy efficiency and energy generation solutions across North America, Europe, and emerging global markets.

Innovation is central to Ameresco's differentiated approach. Its end-to-end suite of services—including energy audits, technical design, project financing, implementation, and long-term maintenance—empowers clients to optimize energy consumption without incurring significant capital expenditures. A standout element of its offering is the use of Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs), which enable clients to implement large-scale energy upgrades with guaranteed performance outcomes—often structured to be budget-neutral or even cost-saving overtime.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our entire Ameresco team," said George Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ameresco. "We remain committed to delivering transformative energy solutions that empower our customers to meet their resiliency and sustainability goals while driving long-term value."

Ameresco's vendor-agnostic model enhances its ability to tailor solutions to specific project goals, energy sources, and technical environments. This independence ensures that customers receive bespoke systems engineered around their operational objectives, rather than being constrained by pre-defined products or technologies. With deep expertise across traditional and emerging energy platforms, the company helps customers—from municipalities and federal agencies to commercial and industrial clients—achieve energy savings, grid resilience, and carbon reduction targets.

Frost & Sullivan commends Ameresco for setting a new standard in the energy services industry. Its ability to blend technical depth, financial innovation, and customer-centric service delivery is reshaping how energy solutions are procured, deployed, and managed on a global scale. The company's continued growth trajectory and expanding customer base reflect both the market's confidence and the proven value Ameresco delivers to its clients.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.