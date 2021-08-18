Frost & Sullivan Reveals Growth Opportunities in the Automotive Circular Economy

Join Frost & Sullivan's expert Joe Praveen Vijayakumar for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "The Growing Influence of Circular Economy in the Automotive Industry," on August 25 at 9 a.m. EDT . This session will support companies seeking to understand the key trends in the automotive circular economy and take the necessary steps to adopt best practices to lead the industry.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/66j

The industry's dependence on raw materials in the manufacturing process raises concerns about supply chain sustainability. Furthermore, end-of-life battery reuse in stationary storage systems can provide additional revenue stream opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, leading to a shift in business models and potential partnerships with stationary energy storage systems solution providers.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover industry-wide best practices and key strategies to adopt a circular economy in the global automotive industry.

Explore the opportunities and challenges of the circular economy for OEMs, automotive retailers, government agencies, and other stakeholders in the industry.

Understand the growing impact of sustainable materials in the automotive industry and the opportunities they create for stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

