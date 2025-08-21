Messe Frankfurt and Frost & Sullivan Launch Strategic Knowledge Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Smart, Sustainable Infrastructure

Frost & Sullivan, the global Growth Pipeline Company, is proud to announce a strategic knowledge partnership with Building. Technology. Solutions. – the industry content hub of Messe Frankfurt – as well as with Light + Building and ISH, the leading international trade fairs for their respective sectors. This collaboration marks a new milestone in driving cross-industry insight, innovation, and transformation across the built environment.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is joining forces with Building. Technology. Solutions., Light + Building, the premier event for lighting and building services technology, and ISH, the world's leading trade fair for HVAC + Water, to provide deep, actionable insights to audiences, participants, and industry stakeholders around the globe.

This partnership will deliver impactful thought leadership through curated content focused on critical themes such as sustainability, smart infrastructure, decarbonisation, digital building technologies, and future business models that are driving transformational growth.

The shift towards climate-neutral buildings, intelligent energy management, and smart living is transforming sectors from construction to home automation. Fuelled by innovation and sustainability, the smart building sector is advancing rapidly. AI, IoT, and analytics are enabling integrated, energy-efficient systems, while predictive maintenance boosts performance and cybersecurity ensures resilience. Emerging technologies and cross-industry collaboration are redefining the built environment – making buildings smarter, greener, and more connected.

Frost & Sullivan estimates the global smart building sector will exceed $50 billion by 2030.

Kamal Shah, Associate Partner & Head of DACH Region at Frost & Sullivan, said:

"Sustainable, connected infrastructure is no longer optional – it's the new baseline. Through this partnership, we aim to empower businesses to understand the macro forces reshaping their industries and to make smarter, faster decisions."

"By combining Frost & Sullivan's global analytics expertise with the reach of ISH in the fields of water, heating and air, and Light + Building's focus on lighting, building services technologies and connected security, we are creating a knowledge-sharing platform that will elevate the conversation and catalyse future growth," he added.

Johannes Möller, Group Show Director – Building Technologies Shows at Messe Frankfurt, commented:

"We are delighted to formalise our collaboration with Frost & Sullivan and bring their comprehensive industry expertise into the heart of our two international trade fairs. Their insight into emerging trends, policy landscapes, and innovation drivers will provide valuable strategic orientation to our exhibitors and visitors alike. This partnership will play a vital role in shaping the future direction of Light + Building and ISH, and these insights are also available year-round on Building. Technology. Solutions. – the information platform of Messe Frankfurt for intelligent building technology."

As a Global Knowledge Partner, Frost & Sullivan is excited to actively contribute to the knowledge enrichment at Messe Frankfurt's building technologies shows through custom insights, market intelligence and strategic foresight to members of the Messe Frankfurt community to navigate evolving market dynamics.

Exclusive Offer

Frost & Sullivan is offering attendees and partners of ISH and Light + Building a 20% discount on select Energy & Environment and Smart Buildings Growth Opportunity Analytics via the company's Online Store.

