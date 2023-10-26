Frost & Sullivan Institute Applauds Visionary Companies with the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Sustainability and Growth Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to announce the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023 an esteemed accolade dedicated to honoring visionary companies that have embraced sustainability as the cornerstone of their success. These sustainability pioneers have not only transformed their industries with innovative strategies but have also displayed unwavering commitment to addressing global challenges. From leading the charge in climate action and decarbonization to advocating for responsible resource management, they have paved the way for a more sustainable and equitable world.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute takes immense pleasure in congratulating all the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries and society at large.

"The 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards recognize companies that have redefined the very essence of success. They are a shining example that prosperity and global betterment can walk hand in hand, proving that success isn't merely a financial destination but a transformative journey. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these remarkable companies for their unyielding commitment to sustainable development and their role in creating opportunities that enrich all stakeholders.," expressed, Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

With our proprietary eight-step methodology, backed by extensive research and thorough analysis, the Frost & Sullivan Institute meticulously appraised nominees to choose the honorees. The selection process rigorously gauged essential performance indicators such as growth excellence, alignment with global 'innovating to zero' priorities, optimizing the customer value chain, and leveraging technological advancements. These awardees undeniably embody excellence in enlightened growth leadership.

Recipients:

Volaris

Globant S.A.

HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA

MOLYMET SA

NATURA & CO

Yara Fertilizantes

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

ACWA POWER

Aksa Energy

ALDREES

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

Anglo American Platinum

Arabian Internet & Communications Services Co

ART Corporation Holdings Limited

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group

Elm Company

Gold Fields Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Industries Qatar

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC)

Lapidoth Capital Ltd.

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited

Playtika LTD

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

Sipchem Company

Ma'aden

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Telecom Egypt

