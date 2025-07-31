From Seeding to Conversion, Xiaohongshu' Seeding Marketing Promises Next-Level Growth Opportunities for Dubai Tourism

Sneak Peek: Xiaohongshu hosted the 2025 Dubai Exclusive Summit, laser-focused on China's outbound travel market.

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaboration with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Xiaohongshu hosted the 2025 Dubai Exclusive Summit at Armani Hotel Dubai. This flagship event, which brought together leading local brands and businesses, initiated impactful dialogue on harnessing Xiaohongshu's unique seeding marketing to drive inbound tourism from China's next-gen globetrotters, igniting future growth in MENA markets.

01 Witness Dubai Tourism Surge Firsthand on Xiaohongshu

image

As Chinese travelers fuel a Dubai travel surge, related content has experienced unprecedented popularity on Xiaohongshu, with hotels, attractions, and department stores emerging as the top three new search trends [1]. As latest data confirms, Dubai is cementing its status as the top MENA destination on Xiaohongshu.

With 350 million[2] monthly active users (MAU), Xiaohongshu delivers unrivaled capabilities in content creation, curation, omni-channel engagement, and beyond, seamlessly supporting every phase of the traveler journey, from initial inspiration to in-destination experience and post-trip storytelling. As an encyclopedia for travel-related decision-making and source of travel inspirations for enthusiasts, Xiaohongshu has emerged as an ideal choice for travel brands and businesses seeking integrated "seeding" and full-funnel marketing throughout the entire consumer decision-making lifecycle.

02 Case Studies: Seeding Marketing in Action

Two years into a fruitful partnership, Xiaohongshu and DET continue to set new industry benchmarks as the following success stories further add to Xiaohongshu's proven track record of "seeding" success.

#DubaiInNewWays: DET launched #DubaiInNewWays campaign in collaboration with Xiaohongshu. By synergizing official voices, influencer engagements, golden opportunities and content accumulation, this campaign achieved over 140 million[3] impressions in record time and spotlighted Dubai's multifaceted personality as a vibrant fusion of myth, magic, and family fun.

The initiative unlocked unprecedented brand visibility and deepened Dubai's market penetration among Chinese travelers. By focusing on the city's lesser-known wonders – from enchanting ancient myths to exotic cultural enclaves and family-friendly attractions and activities suitable for all ages – the campaign's rich, captivating storytelling sparked a paradigm shift in how travelers perceive Dubai: a destination of endless possibilities, not just luxury.

#BeTheProtagonistInDubai: By leveraging celebrity influence, this campaign, co-launched by DET and Xiaohongshu, drove home the message "Dubai makes everything easy", reframing Dubai as a place where everyone can be a star in their own story.

The campaign ambassador @Tang Yixin shared her real impressions of Dubai – from moments hidden in the city's corners, to the little details that captured her heart, and her unique perspective on this vibrant destination. Inviting travelers to step into the spotlight and reinforcing the "Be the Protagonist in Dubai" narrative while remaining inclusive and relatable.

Meanwhile, influencer engagement encouraged travelers to recreate celebrity moments or discover their own "protagonist energy", igniting a powerful emotional connection while inspiring travelers to envision themselves as the leading character of their own Dubai adventure.

Summary

While Dubai offers a wealth of attraction, it remains a niche destination for Chinese travelers. However, Xiaohongshu is committed to leveraging its seeding marketing to reshape the status quo, bringing Dubai's diverse offerings to center stage. Determined to connect world-class local brands and businesses with soaring demand from Chinese travelers seeking new and unforgettable experiences, Xiaohongshu continues to empower Dubai and the wider MENA region to achieve sustainable growth.

[1] Data Source: Xiaohongshu Data Platform; Data Period: 2024.01-2025.06

[2] Data Source: Xiaohongshu internal data; MAU as of December 2024

[3] Data Source: Xiaohongshu Data Platform; Data Period: 2024.06-2024.07

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741798/image.jpg