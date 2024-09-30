Digital & Intelligent Pathway: Xiaohongshu and VOGUE Business Unveil Groundbreaking Lifestyle Marketing Insights at Milan Summit

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the exclusive strategic partner, Xiaohongshu teamed up with VOGUE Business to host the The Digital Silk Road: Pioneering the Future of Luxury Lifestyles summit at Milan's historic Palazzo Serbelloni on September 26-27, 2024. The event aimed to redefine marketing, product innovation, and brand evolution through a human-centric lens, nurturing a more creative and vibrant ecosystem for global brands.

Fashion Inspiration Hub: Shaping Differentiated Marketing Strategies with Xiaohongshu 2024 New Prospects: Embracing The Future Of Luxury Journey With Xiaohongshu

The summit gathered marketing experts from prestigious global brands and senior executives from Xiaohongshu's Beauty, Luxury and Clothing, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and Durable Goods departments. Together, they explored the forefront of digital marketing trends and pioneering lifestyle ecosystems within China's luxury, beauty, wellness, beverage, and home living domains.

Xiaohongshu, a trendsetting hub for brands to gain popularity, boasts a vast young consumer base and a high-quality content ecosystem. With deep insights into industry trends and user preferences, it has become the premier marketing platform for brands seeking to forge emotional connections with Chinese consumers.

For those venturing into the Chinese market or seeking new growth opportunities, Xiaohongshu is not just an optimal community to reach target consumers but also an essential partner for expanding their presence in China. It serves as a crucial platform for business growth, making now the prime time to join this content community platform.

In the era of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), social media, and innovative commercial solutions are redefining modern lifestyles and enhancing human potential. The two-day event delved into cutting-edge digital marketing tools and emerging consumption trends, with Xiaohongshu showcasing human-centric marketing strategies spanning the luxury, wellness, beverage, and home living sectors.

In today's digital landscape, public attention has fragmented, leading to diverse interest circles and personalized lifestyles. How can brands capture the attention and recognition of a broader audience? During a roundtable titled "Tapping lifestyle trends the micro-cultures driving engagement", Shawn Li, General Manager of the Commercial Durable Consumption Division at Xiaohongshu, exchanged insights on shifting consumer behaviors with global leaders in fashion, home furnishings, and beauty.

— Influencers now serve as messengers and amplifiers within specific interest circles, emerging as a novel communication medium and reshaping communication dynamics within these communities;

— Younger consumers prioritize the blend of personal needs and aesthetic experiences, valuing emotional depth, sentimental value, and individuality.

Health, a trending global topic in recent years, dominated the FMCG-Wellness Breakfast Session on September 27. The event, themed "Navigating the new tools for digital success", featured Rex Zhang, General Manager of the Commercial Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Industry Group Division at Xiaohongshu, and Jayden Wu, Head of the Healthcare and Wellness Industry Division at Xiaohongshu. They examined Chinese market trends for global wellness brands:

— The seamless integration of social media and e-commerce is transforming shopping habits and brand experiences, ushering in an unprecedented revolution in the health sector.

— China's youth are embracing emerging wellness trends, incorporating traditional Chinese practices, and unlocking substantial consumption potential.

Cynthia Zhong, head of the Luxury Industry Division at Xiaohongshu, presented on the theme "Xiaohongshu:The new frontline of lifestyle platform" showcasing the platform's unique approach to unlocking brand potential alongside global fashion, luxury, and lifestyle brands.

— Xiaohongshu has cultivated a distinctive community ecosystem by leveraging its differentiated community positioning and extensive user base, fostering a trusted and engaging atmosphere.

— With premium user-generated content (UGC) as its cornerstone, Xiaohongshu enables brands to authentically share compelling, relevant content featuring users' genuine experiences, creating exclusive brand identities and enhancing brand appeal.

Human-Centric Marketing: Unlocking Marketing Potential

At the summit, Xiaohongshu unveiled its comprehensive insights into 20 demographic groups, with a particular focus on luxury through the introduction of the "Luxury Living" persona. This classification segmented luxury consumers based on their varied spiritual needs, highlighting four core motivators behind luxury spending and granting attendees an insightful glimpse into Xiaohongshu's luxury consumer base. The diversity of the "Luxury Living" persona opens up fresh avenues for brand-consumer interactions, aligning brand identity with consumer self-expression. It satisfies the target consumers' quest for self-identity markers and a sense of belonging, transcending conventional status symbols and instead embodying the essence of individuals, nurturing their evolving spiritual world and cultivating a deep, lasting emotional connection with brands.

Additionally, in the realm of wellness, health-conscious consumers across different age groups exhibit varying physical, experiential, and expressive desires in diverse usage scenarios. Based on health philosophies, consumption motivations, and use settings, Xiaohongshu identified eight key demographic groups as "Physique Care Advocates" within the healthcare and wellness sector at the summit, including Vitality Chargers, Workplace Efficiency Seekers, Slow Living Advocates, Glow-Up Researchers, Self-Care Enthusiasts, Fitness Fanatics, Endurance Explorers, and Silver-Haired Trendsetters.

This comprehensive segmentation underscores the escalating health consciousness among young generations, who adopt a proactive stance in managing their health and drive the health consumption landscape towards greater daily integration and diversity. Xiaohongshu enables brands by unveiling real-world consumer scenarios, and cultivating profound understanding of diverse pain points and shopping preferences. Through a meticulous grasp of consumers' wellness requirements, brands can enhance their offerings, emphasize core competencies, and fortify competitive advantages, ultimately widening market reach for products that truly align with user demands.

In the realm of home living, Xiaohongshu pinpointed four distinct personas: Nomadic Youth, Nesting Youth, All-Rounders, and Home Curators. Through collaboration with Xiaohongshu, brands can tap into these unique consumer segments, anchored by the "People-Needs-Scenarios-Trends" framework. Encompassing home decor aesthetics, furniture and appliance efficiency, and emotional satisfaction, brands receive a holistic analysis of crucial growth trends within the home living sector. Jointly, they can carve out innovative avenues for user engagement and catalyze business expansion.

Innovative Solutions: A Win-Win Ecosystem for a Shared Future

Brands on Xiaohongshu have enhanced their marketing strategies and bolstered business value, streamlining the process from inspiration to purchase. Xiaohongshu, along with its partner brands, has introduced a novel marketing approach that caters to the preferences of the new generation by bridging the gap between online and offline channels. This strategy has further expedited consumer engagement and communication, providing a convenient, efficient, and reassuring shopping experience.

For luxury brands, effectively communicating brand mantra and proposition is vital in engaging with their target audience. The runway serves as the cornerstone for brand storytelling, acting as a bridge between luxury consumption scenarios and marketing endeavors. Xiaohongshu's distinctive "See Now, Buy Now" model for luxury fashion shows presents a groundbreaking solution. During Louis Vuitton's (LV) Early Fall Women's Collection show, the brand premiered a hybrid live streaming format on Xiaohongshu, showcasing both the runway and a preview event. Through this exclusive collaboration, LV paved an innovative marketing pathway, spanning from show highlights and multi-faceted product previews to direct purchasing via its mini-App, achieving a seamless transition from brand exposure to sales conversion.

Meanwhile, Xiaohongshu continues to break new ground in innovative marketing. Capitalizing on its robust consumer engagement, the platform has established a unique KOS (Key Opinion Sales) ecosystem, proving instrumental for brands in expanding their customer base. Currently, Xiaohongshu boasts over 100,000 business sales accounts spanning all industries, with nearly 2 million content posts. The KOS ecosystem efficiently broadens customer reach, streamlines ordering processes, and bridges the communication gap with consumers. By leveraging various content formats and marketing strategies, it communicates brand identity and aesthetic propositions, accelerating brands' digital transformation and achieving a seamless closed-loop from inspiration to purchase.

Since its inception, Xiaohongshu has served as a bridge, connecting users to premium products and real-life experiences to the commercial world. With a human-centric approach, Xiaohongshu provides a seamless solution for brands' business growth and sales conversion. This is achieved through practical marketing strategies, diversified brand solutions, and pioneering omnichannel conversion pathways.

Looking ahead, Xiaohongshu remains committed to collaborating with brands to navigate the dynamic consumer market, fostering emotional resonance and value alignment with users, and fueling enduring brand vitality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518661/image_5030780_41529640.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518662/image_5030780_41529749.jpg