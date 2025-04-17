From Facades to Footprints: PHOMI econiclay BIPV(eBIPV) Shrinks Carbon, Expands Possibilities

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the symphony of modern architecture, the fusion of form and function remains an eternal pursuit. The revolutionary econiclay BIPV (eBIPV), invented by PHOMI MCM CO., LTD (PHOMI HOLDING), redefines the boundaries between aesthetic design and energy efficiency, harmonizing human ingenuity with natural rhythms.

PHOMI eBIPV

Painting with Light, Crafting Architectural Poetry

Envision facades echoing stone's grandeur, wood's warmth, and brick's earthiness, while harnessing renewable energy. eBIPV's Unlimited Material Expressiveness transforms cold surfaces into textured, tactile elements that blend seamlessly with environments, becoming part of nature's narrative rather than an alien addition.

Efficiency Revolution, Redefining Industry Standards

While traditional 60% transparent glass BIPV faces efficiency limits, PHOMI eBIPV achieves 60% higher power output under identical conditions (CQC/TUV certified). This leap sets a new benchmark: 11% efficiency vs. industry's 6%, enabling entire commercial buildings to generate energy silently and elegantly.

Green Future, Built Today

The PHOMI eBIPV derived from econiclay represents an innovation that goes far beyond energy production; it is more of an environmental responsibility movement. The econiclay uses natural materials such as soil, stone waste, and non-metallic tailings as its raw materials. A meticulous process of collection, sorting, and screening ensures the quality of these materials. After being transformed into micro-level powders, specialized surfactants are applied to create a protective, multi-layered network structure, effectively preventing the release of harmful substances. This commitment to material quality guarantees that econiclay products are free of any harmful residues or emissions.

Certified by Bureau Veritas, PHOMI eBIPV reduces carbon emissions by 54.6% compared to glass alternatives. Beyond clean energy, it's a declaration of environmental responsibility—each installation shrinks building carbon footprints, driving sustainable urban development. Beyond power generation, eBIPV can be tailored for advertising, insulation,negative-ion emission and more, enhancing building performance and comfort.

A Beacon of Innovation, Lighting the Path

PHOMI eBIPV is more than a product—it's an invitation to reimagine architecture's role in sustainable transformation. Where art meets technology, buildings become catalysts for change.

Ready to revolutionize your portfolio? Contact PHOMI HOLDING at marketing@phomi.com today and discover how PHOMI eBIPV can transform your business—and the world—one pixel at a time.

Visit PHOMI at the Canton Fair: April 23–27, 2025 | Booth A07, Hall 12.2, Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666176/PHOMI_eBIPV.jpg