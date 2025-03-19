PHOMI HOLDING Debuts at Be Positive 2025: The Smart Revolution of Integrating Building Materials with Energy

LYON, France, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the dual pressures of accelerating global urbanization and carbon neutrality goals, the conflict between building energy consumption and environmental pollution has become increasingly pronounced. Against this backdrop, the Be Positive 2025 Expo is set to witness a groundbreaking transformation in the field of building materials. PHOMI HOLDING will make a stunning appearance with its revolutionary Smart City econiclay Material Solutions, featuring its self-developed econiclay, which has garnered significant attention from the international energy and construction sectors.

PHOMI HOLDING's Booth PHOMI HOLDING Debuts at Be Positive 2025

Building Materials Transformed into "Power Stations": Technological Breakthrough Rewrites Urban Energy Rules

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global construction sector accounts for over 35% of carbon emissions, with the low energy efficiency of traditional building materials being a critical bottleneck. PHOMI HOLDING's eBIPV revolutionizes the energy utilization model of traditional curtain walls, turning every inch of building fabric into a container for light.

"This is not just a breakthrough in material science but a complete reimagining of urban energy systems," noted a senior researcher at the French Renewable Energy Agency. "By integrating energy collection modules directly into building structures, it overturns the conventional model of additional photovoltaic panel installation."

eBIPV Technology in Action: From Concept to Urban Evolution

PHOMI HOLDING's eBIPV boasts high power generation efficiency.Its power conversion efficiency is 90% higher than that of glass BIPV with a transparency of 60%, with 54.6% more carbon reduction than glass BIPV.

PHOMI's solution goes beyond a single technological dimension, offering a comprehensive urban energy ecosystem: the eCovering Series, the eBIPV Series, the eDisplay Series, and the Negative Ion Series.

"This is not merely an upgrade of materials," said a spokesperson for PHOMI HOLDING at the exhibition. "It redefines the interaction logic between buildings and urban infrastructure, providing smart cities with a perceptible and evolving neural network."

Industry Insights: How PHOMI's Solutions Could Disrupt the European Market

Notably, PHOMI HOLDING's participation coincides with the imminent launch of the EU's "Smart Buildings 2030" initiative. Industry analysts point out that its technological approach aligns closely with Europe's "Buildings as Energy Entities" strategy.

Details:

Date: March 25-27, 2025

Location: Lyon International Conference Center

Booth No.: 3.1B12,Hall 3.1

For further details, please visit www.phomi.com.

