From AI Templates to Actionable Analytics: Sinch Mailjet Empowers Marketers for Success in 2025

Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) – (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced transformative updates to Sinch Mailjet, the trusted global email marketing solution for smart, distributed teams. These enhancements introduce AI-powered templates, efficient branding tools, and sophisticated analytics capabilities that empower users to save time, streamline collaboration, and achieve their email engagement goals.

The 2025 updates expand on AI Content Generation tools with a robust new AI Email Template Generator, enabling the quick creation of tailored, campaign-specific branded templates. Additional key advancements include:

Bot activity detection : Filter out non-human interactions to deliver accurate engagement metrics and actionable insights.

: Filter out non-human interactions to deliver accurate engagement metrics and actionable insights. Brand kit integration : Seamlessly incorporate logos, colors, and fonts into campaigns to maintain brand consistency effortlessly.

: Seamlessly incorporate logos, colors, and fonts into campaigns to maintain brand consistency effortlessly. Language selector : Localize the platform in any of Mailjet's nine supported languages, ensuring accessibility for global teams.

: Localize the platform in any of Mailjet's nine supported languages, ensuring accessibility for global teams. Redesigned left navigation: An intuitive interface for easier access to tools and features, streamlining the user experience.

"The Mailjet team is dedicated to turning customer feedback into time-saving solutions that help users achieve their goals efficiently," said Andrea Topping, Vice President of Product Management for Sinch Mailjet. "Our latest features streamline workflows, enabling marketers to work smarter and engage their audiences seamlessly—with speed, flexibility, and ease."

These updates cater to email senders at all levels, from individuals to large, globally distributed teams managing high-volume campaigns across brands. By enhancing usability, maintaining brand consistency, and enabling data-driven decisions, Mailjet's improvements simplify the entire email marketing process and help marketers deliver impactful campaigns with ease.

