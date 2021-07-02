Fresha Voted World's Top Salon Software in 2021 by Capterra

Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for Salon and Spa appointments with local beauty businesses via its marketplace, while salons, spas and barbershops can leverage Fresha to manage their operations with its intuitive, subscription-free business software. The Fresha software removes the critical pain points that service-based businesses often encounter by seamlessly facilitating the acceptance of online appointment bookings, processing of card payments and management of customer records, along with automations for marketing, staffing, product inventory and accounting, all in one place. In addition to its free salon software offering, Fresha Plus provides partners with additional advanced features; rather than a traditional subscription model, the company collects fees on the usage of features for card payment processing and online bookings.

Over 80% of our barbershop appointments are booked online directly by clients on Fresha Marketplace. It's the best appointment booking software and POS in the world. We run our whole business on the Fresha platform. The system is very easy to use, our team and clients love it!' says Leith Matthews, owner of Akin Barber & Shop.

Fresha has amassed an extensive base of approximately 50,000 partner venues primarily spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. In April 2021 alone, the company added over 4,000 new venues. The Fresha platform is used in 120 countries globally, and each month, customers book tens of millions of appointments on the platform, processing nearly $12 billion in value to date. Fresha's focus on building easy-to-use, free software and offering business tools without any subscription fees, underpinned by a strong word-of-mouth effect, has helped the company build a loyal following and customer base. Fresha's partner businesses rely on the platform for its ease of use, time-saving benefits and embedded features to grow sales, while end consumers enjoy a premium booking and payment experience.

The company recently announced a $100 million Series C investment led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, with strategic participation from Huda Kattan of HB Investments and the founder of Huda Beauty. The latest investment brings the company's total fundraising to $132 million to date. Fresha will leverage the new funds to further broaden its global community of partner salons and spas, scale product development, deepen its marketplace appointment bookings and pursue strategic M&A. Huda Kattan, founder of self-made cosmetics empire Huda Beauty's recent backing of Fresha marks a powerful joining of forces between Fresha the beauty industry's leading salon software platform and one of the world's most successful beauty entrepreneurs. Huda Kattan, built a multi-billion-dollar cosmetics brand by candidly sharing her passion for beauty via her Instagram account — now 48 million followers strong — saw vast potential for Fresha. "I've witnessed first-hand the positive impact Fresha has for beauty entrepreneurs with their free salon salon software. The company is a force for good in the growing community of salons and beauty professionals around the globe, who are increasingly adopting a self-employed approach. By making top business software accessible without any subscription fees, Fresha lets professionals focus on what they do best — offering great experiences for their salon customers," said Huda Kattan.

Fresha also offers mobile apps for salon clients and real-time booking integrations to Instagram, Facebook and Google. The platform comes with world leading integrated card payment processing to protect against no-shows and late cancellations. "We believe Fresha outpaces the competition by combining a superior product-market fit with outstanding execution capabilities," said Philippe Collombel, General Partner at Partech. "William and Nick superbly steered Fresha during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have continued to innovate, accelerate signups of new salons, and boost revenues, whilst supporting new venues and small businesses in navigating the crisis. We can't wait to see Fresha's continued growth after this new funding round," he said.

"At Fresha we're incorporating intelligent features for our online booking system to help salons grow revenues. For example, smartly displaying price and availability options, based on the client's purchase history and the salon's projected schedule. Our salon system system analyses client preferences and the business's activity, providing an unbeatable appointment booking experience. This frees up salon staff to do what they do best and spend more face time with clients," says CEO and co-founder William Zeqiri. A growing number of consumers expect to be able to book services online and this trend will continue to increase as younger, tech-savvy clients take over the market. Some 40% of online bookings are made outside of normal business hours. This relieves pressure on salon staff having to push pre-booking, or answer as many calls from clients asking to book. Fresha was formerly known as Shedul.com.

About Fresha

Fresha is a leading global beauty and wellness platform. Each month, tens of millions of appointments are discovered, booked and paid with partner salons, spas and barbershops on Fresha. 50,000 partner venues in over 120 countries use the platform to manage their operations with Fresha's intuitive, full-spectrum, subscription-free business software. Fresha transforms beauty and wellness business operations by enabling the acceptance of online appointment bookings, processing of card payments and managing customer records, along with automations for marketing, staffing, product inventory and accounting, all in one place. Launched in 2015 originally under the name Shedul , the company rebranded to Fresha in 2020. For more information, visit www.fresha.com , download Fresha on the App Store and Google Play or follow Fresha on Facebook and Instagram .

