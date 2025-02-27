Fresha Accelerates European Expansion with New Offices in Madrid, Paris, and the Netherlands

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's most popular beauty and wellness booking platform, today announced the opening of new offices in Madrid, Paris, and the Netherlands. "This strategic expansion marks a bold move to strengthen its leadership across Europe, supporting its rapidly growing customer base while driving continued innovation and growth in the beauty, wellness, and self-care industry."

With over 130,000 businesses using its platform and thousands of new merchants joining every month, Fresha's new regional offices will accelerate growth in key European markets. The expansion aligns with the company's vision to become the world's most valuable company in the beauty and wellness space, driving growth and innovation through cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer experiences.

"Our expansion with regional hubs into Madrid, Paris, and the Netherlands marks a pivotal moment for Fresha as we continue to drive excellence and innovation across the globe," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "These new offices allow us to deepen our support for local partners, attract top talent, and push the boundaries of innovation in beauty and wellness space. We remain steadfast in our mission to set new standards of excellence and deliver transformative experiences for businesses and consumers worldwide."

This European expansion is a key element of Fresha's global growth strategy, enabling the company to strengthen its regional operations and remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving beauty and wellness industry. The local teams will embody Fresha's philosophy of hiring "missionaries over mercenaries," ensuring a passionate, dedicated workforce aligned with the company's vision.

Fresha's continued investment in Europe highlights the region's significance in the company's long-term roadmap, signaling the next wave of growth and innovation for merchants and clients alike.



To date, Fresha has raised over $185 million in venture capital funding, including a $150 million Series C round in 2021 led by General Atlantic. Fresha boasts the world's largest network of businesses and professionals in the beauty, wellness and self-care space, with a strong presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and now with fast expansion across Europe. The platform's reach extends across 120 countries, where customers book millions of appointments daily. Fresha has facilitated transactions worth over $35 billion in gross merchandise volume, showcasing its significant impact on the global beauty and wellness industry.



About Fresha:

Fresha is the world's leading marketplace and booking software for the beauty, wellness, and self-care industries. With over 130,000 partners globally and millions of appointments booked daily, Fresha provides salons, spas, medspas, and wellness businesses with powerful tools to manage bookings, payments, marketing, and more. Fresha's innovative platform and commitment to excellence make it the top choice for beauty and wellness professionals worldwide.

