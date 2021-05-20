Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Size Worth $62.70 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fraud detection and prevention market size is expected to reach USD 62.70 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in incidences of mobile payment frauds, phishing, and card frauds, and their subsequent impact on businesses and resultant financial losses are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Digital transformation is the new buzzword, as businesses transform the way they interact with their customers. However, increased digitization has also exposed businesses to online frauds and scams.

Key suggestions from the report:

An increase in the number of fraudulent activities reported worldwide and increased reliance on online transactions will create opportunities for market growth

The solution segment is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. The need to identify behavior or patterns associated with fraudulent activities among enterprises is a key factor expected to favor the segment growth. The proliferation of analytic tools to detect threats or anomalies in organization data is expected to favor fraud analytical solutions growth

Consistent internet access has paved way for digital transactions. However, cyber frauds becoming rampant at an alarming rate has led to the increased demand for fraud detection solutions to curb payment fraud incidences

Larger enterprises have the spending capacity to secure customer as well as business data, and this has resulted in the segment capturing the highest market share in 2020. However, with fraud activities occurring at an alarming frequency, small- & medium-sized enterprises are also expected to increase spending on security solutions over the forecast period

North America has always been at the forefront of technology developments and digitization of processes. Therefore, the region captured the highest market share in 2020, with increased demand from several tech companies in the region

Read 137 page research report with ToC on "Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solutions, By Component, By Services, By Application, By Organization, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fraud-detection-prevention-market

Thus, to mitigate these frauds, while securing customer as well as business data, the demand for fraud detection and prevention (FDP) solutions is anticipated to witness an upsurge over the forecast period. Digital platforms and online banking applications, wherein consumers directly interact with businesses, are complex. These applications require several risk-based security solutions to detect fraud at individual layers. Without implementing solutions and vulnerability testing, hacktivists and fraudsters can easily exploit gaps across these channels.

Incumbents from the banking, telecom, and retail & e-commerce industries are popular targets of such fraud threats. Thus, a need for continuous monitoring and detection of vulnerabilities across layers is required to strengthen fraud defense among organizations. Despite rising digital fraud cases, organizations continue to offer services digitally to consumers as it is a cost-effective approach. Deploying or reliance on a single solution or tool as a defensive tactic increases the risks of fraud attempts. Educating enterprises and consumers related to fraudsters' modus operandi is a significant step towards defending against fraud.

Several government agencies, such as the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council of the U.S. and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office of India, provided guidelines, programs, and standards to promote fraud defense among organizations and consumers. In addition, deploying advanced technology adaptable to existing cybercriminal operational strategy is crucial. Thus, the need to curb fraudster activities, secure personal information, and strengthen the security framework is expected to drive the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions among enterprises.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fraud detection and prevention market on the basis of component, solutions, services, application, organization, vertical, and region:

Fraud Detection & Prevention Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Solutions



Services

Fraud Detection & Prevention Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Fraud Analytics



Authentication



Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Fraud Detection & Prevention Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Professional Services



Managed Services

Fraud Detection & Prevention Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Identity Theft



Money Laundering



Payment Fraud



Others

Fraud Detection & Prevention Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Fraud Detection & Prevention Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



Government & Defense



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Industrial & Manufacturing



Retail & E-commerce



Others

Fraud Detection & Prevention Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Fraud Detection And Prevention (FDP) Market

Total System Services, Inc.

Software AG

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle

IBM

Fiserv, Inc.

Experian plc

Equifax, Inc.

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Payment Security Market – The global payment security market size was estimated at USD 15.79 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period.

in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. Anti-money Laundering Market – The global anti-money laundering market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028. Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance Market – The global enterprise governance, risk & compliance market size was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.