Fractal Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Melbourne

In collaboration with the state government's investment agency Invest Victoria, the company plans to create 60 new jobs in Melbourne's tech sector over the next three years.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies, today announced the opening of its new office in Melbourne, to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse high-technology talent pool. As a recipient of the Grant Agreement with the State of Victoria, Fractal is committed to creating Digital and Tech jobs in Victoria.

In partnership with Invest Victoria, Fractal plans to leverage the Victorian Government's Digital Jobs Program to tap into the state's robust pool of tech professionals, servicing its regional clients, and providing support to its clients around the world.

Furthermore, Fractal will work closely with universities in Victoria to cultivate a future pipeline of technical talent that aligns with its specific needs. This proactive approach in engaging with universities not only supports Fractal's talent acquisition strategy but also fosters meaningful collaborations with academic institutions to advance research and innovation.

"The opening of Fractal in Melbourne follows a growing trend of Indian unicorns looking to Australia to establish or expand their tech initiatives in the region," said Minister for Trade and Investment Tim Pallas. "We can see that our local talent pool and advanced research and innovation ecosystem are attracting world-class investors to set up in Victoria that will continue to support the economy and create jobs in the state."

"Melbourne is a key enabler to our long-term growth strategy, allowing us to meet the growing demands of our clients in the region. We also look forward to working and delivering value to the Victorian Public Sector as we expand in this geo," said Rohit Joshi, Regional Head at Fractal.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Crux Intelligence (AI driven business intelligence), Eugenie.ai (AI for sustainability), Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management), Senseforth.ai (conversational AI for customer service) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis and Lung cancer.

Fractal currently has close to 4500 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research Inc., a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2022 by Everest Group and recognized as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner Inc. For more information, visit fractal.ai

SOURCE Fractal