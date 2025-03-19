Fractal Invests $20 Million in Asper.AI to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India , March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of enterprise AI solutions and services to Fortune 500® companies, today announced a $20 million strategic investment in one of its product companies, Asper.ai, a purpose-built AI for growth platform for consumer goods and manufacturing. The funding aims to power Asper's next phase of growth, focusing on scaling its product development and expanding its enterprise customer base across the globe.

Speaking about the investment, Pranay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Fractal, said, "Asper has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in just three years. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Asper's team to drive the next phase of growth. The phased investment will fuel Asper's vision, unlocking new opportunities for enterprise customers."

Asper.ai Co-founder & CEO, Mohit Agarwal said, "Last 3 years have been a thrilling and rewarding journey of building an AI platform in midst of all the tech innovation. Consumer goods leaders need more than AI—they need an ally that scales with their operations, speaks their language, and turns data into actionable decisions. This investment from Fractal further enables us in building our autonomous growth AI platform, attract experienced talent, and expand our product offerings to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge AI platforms."

Anuj Kaushik, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Asper.ai shared, "The market has responded well to our product capabilities. Building the capability in-house requires significant investment in AI talent, infrastructure, and ongoing model training, alongside deep domain expertise. Our platform eliminates these barriers, offering purpose-built vertically integrated AI solutions that delivers speed-to-value."

Asper.ai remains committed to driving innovation and delivering transformative AI solutions for enterprises worldwide. With a strong foundation and continued investment, the company is poised to expand its impact, and enhance value for its growing customer base.

About Asper.ai

Asper.ai enables interconnected and automated decisions leveraging its proprietary AI for growth platform across 4 growth levers – Demand Forecasting and Planning, Revenue Growth Management, Inventory Planning, and Sales Execution. By changing the way decisions are made, Asper.ai unlocks growth and transforms organisations into adaptive intelligent enterprises.

Asper has built a multidisciplinary team across Bengaluru, New York, London, and San Francisco, with a strong focus on customer centricity and culture.

About Fractal

Fractal is a globally recognized AI company with the vision to power every human decision in the enterprise. Fractal is a trusted partner to some of the most admired Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's businesses include Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth), Flyfish (GenAI platform for search & product discovery), and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world's largest data science community). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for efficient identification and care of Tuberculosis, lung cancer and stroke. Fractal currently has 5000+ employees across 18 global locations, including the USA, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and Australia.