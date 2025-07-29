Fractal Launches Cogentiq, an Agentic AI Platform to drive Enterprise Performance

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions to Fortune® 500 enterprises, today announced the launch of Cogentiq, an innovative agentic AI platform designed to translate AI excitement into measurable enterprise performance. Cogentiq accelerates product development and enhances operational agility through pre-built agents, intuitive tools, seamless connectors, and robust governance - all integrated within a powerful low-code framework.

Despite enthusiasm around AI, enterprises often struggle to translate potential into tangible results. Traditional analytics and automation tools remain constrained by data silos, rigid workflows, and dependence on technical expertise - limiting the speed and effectiveness of decision-making.

Cogentiq bridges this gap, going beyond passive analytics to enable decision-making. Its intelligent agents integrate data across systems, analyze information contextually, and autonomously initiate actions, transforming how enterprises engage with customers, manage operations, and drive growth.

Early deployments of Cogentiq have already delivered results across sectors like healthcare, insurance, and consumer packaged goods ("CPG"). For example, a major healthcare provider used Cogentiq to fully automate contact center auditing, reducing call duration and enhancing member experiences - achieving operational efficiency and high ROI.

"The excitement around AI is undeniable, yet most enterprises struggle to convert this enthusiasm into sustained performance," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive, and Vice-Chairman of Fractal. "Cogentiq represents the future of AI - where intelligent agents actively think, plan, and act within real-world business scenarios. It moves beyond traditional dashboards to embed intelligence directly into daily workflows, accelerating decisions. This means enterprises can now move from actionable intelligence to intelligent actions."

Key features of the Cogentiq platform include:

SME-Friendly Agent Builder: Empowers subject matter experts ("SME") with a low-code/no-code environment to create and deploy tailored AI agents - democratizing AI across the enterprise.

Unified Data Integration: Comprehensive connectors for structured and unstructured data eliminate silos, enabling holistic and real-time insights.

Pre-Built Domain Intelligence: Specialized agents tailored for key business functions, including finance, HR and supply chain, accelerating deployment and accuracy.

Flexible, Future-Proof Architecture: Cloud-agnostic and compatible with diverse large language models ("LLM"), ensuring enterprises benefit from advancements without vendor lock-in.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance: Robust governance framework, secure authentication, and role-based access controls ensures safe, ethical, and compliant AI operations.

"Enterprises today are navigating a world rich with data, but what sets us apart is the ability to not just derive insight but act on it, instantly and logically. Cogentiq enables business users to move past static dashboards, to understand the 'why' behind the 'what', and trigger autonomous actions in real-time. With no code and no dependencies from customer support to field sales, businesses can build logical workflows, accelerate decisions and unlocking measurable impact," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Fractal US.

About Fractal

Fractal is a globally recognized Enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world's largest data science communities). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products such as MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across 18 global locations, including the United States, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and among 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.