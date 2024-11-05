Former Cointelegraph Editor-In-Chief Kristina Cornèr Joins Exponential Science to Expand Partnerships and Drive Global Strategy

The foundation will harness the expertise of former Cointelegraph Editor-in-Chief, Kristina Corner as the new Global Head of Strategy and Partnerships.

as the new Global Head of Strategy and Partnerships. The appointment will shape Exponential Science's strategic vision, enabling the convergence of emerging technologies and driving interdisciplinary research and partnerships.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following October's successful 10th annual Peer-to-Peer Financial Systems Workshop in Dubai, where the launch of independent foundation Exponential Science was announced, founders Dr. Paolo Tasca and Professor Nikhil Vadgama have bolstered their team with the hiring of former Cointelegraph editor-in-chief, Kristina Cornèr. Kristina will lead the Partnerships and Strategy arm of the foundation, bringing deep expertise in securing new resources and forging impactful partnerships.

Exponential Science was established to address the growing interdependencies among emerging digital technologies and deep tech. It focuses on harnessing the synergy between blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, AR/VR, and other deep-tech innovations. Scientists have long driven many of humanity's greatest achievements and translating this academic expertise into actionable insights for businesses and regulators is crucial. To assist with this, Exponential Science has brought on Kristina whose mission is to communicate the foundation's work effectively across industries and sectors, ensuring its impact reaches both practical and policy applications.

Kristina joins Exponential Science after seven years at leading blockchain publication Cointelegraph. With her extensive knowledge of the digital assets landscape and blockchain, Kristina is expertly placed to help the foundation broaden its connections and expand its research to new audiences in a digestible and engaging way. Kristina is also an accomplished sustainability leader, serving as an ambassador for the Climate Chain Coalition, an international, multi-stakeholder organisation focused on advancing blockchain and digital technologies to support climate action and sustainability. She is also a founding advisory member of 100Women@Davos, which has helped to build a community of female CEOs, leaders, and change-makers dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Exponential Science is uniquely positioned to unite businesses, regulators, and academics to tackle global challenges using the potential of blockchain, AI, and deep tech. I am thrilled to be able to explore powerful narratives within the scientific community and amplify their voices to key players shaping the future of technology. I am committed to advancing impactful ideas and fostering collaboration across industries, communities, and borders," says Kristina Cornèr.

"Exponential Science's mission is clear – we want to advance research, innovation, and education of emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, quantum computing and much more. We want to facilitate the safe and empowering adoption of these technologies so that society can thrive and solve real-world problems. Kristina will play a critical role in growing our partnerships and fine-tuning our strategy so that we can make a real difference in the emerging technology space. We are in an exciting growth stage at the foundation and we look forward to bolstering our team of experts further in the coming months," says Dr. Tasca.

This month, Exponential Science released its first study , which aimed to quantify the environmental effectiveness of Bitcoin mining bans by estimating the resultant carbon emissions from displaced mining operations. Part of the study examined the effect of Bitcoin mining bans in low-emission countries and found it could result in a significant net increase in global carbon emissions due to redirecting mining activities to regions with higher carbon intensities. For example, a ban in Canada could lead to an increase of almost 6%, or 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

About the Exponential Science Foundation (ESF)