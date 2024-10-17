Exponential Science Launches to Advance the Convergence of Blockchain with AI, and Other Deep Tech

Exponential Science, a global non-profit foundation supported by leading technology companies like Hedera, drives innovation in emerging technologies to tackle complex challenges and deliver groundbreaking solutions.

With global operations, the Foundation fosters open collaboration and co-creation between academia, industry, government, the open-source community, and startups.

The launch details were announced on stage during the exclusive 10th annual P2P Financial Systems International Workshop , in Dubai .

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paolo Tasca , Founder and Chairman, and Nikhil Vadgama , Founder and Director, have launched Exponential Science , a non-profit foundation, created to build on their legacy of leadership in the blockchain space through the DLT Science Foundation.

Exponential Science was established to address the growing interdependencies among emerging digital technologies and deep tech. It will focus on the complementarity of blockchain with other cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, AR/VR and other deep tech.

Exponential Science leverages the expertise of Dr. Tasca and Nikhil Vadgama. Tasca is a renowned professor and economist with an extensive background in distributed systems and digital innovation. He has advised organizations such as the United Nations and several central banks on CBDC and Fintech. He co-founded the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies and also co-founded several top Web3 companies. Prof. Vadgama, has extensive experience in fintech, having launched innovative new businesses in multiple jurisdictions and worked with and advised a number of leading stakeholders, from industry participants to government officials. He is also an award-winning educator in the field of emerging technologies.

Both have witnessed the convergence of multiple emerging digital technologies, highlighting the need for interdisciplinary approaches to tackle complex societal and technological challenges. To address this, Exponential Science fosters open collaboration and co-creation among academia, industries, and government stakeholders. It also runs its cutting-edge science research department, comprised of renowned professors and visionary thinkers.

The team is made up of international academic and research experts from diverse fields and disciplines who are working on various initiatives, including the new MiCA Crypto Alliance, which helps blockchain and crypto businesses meet the EU's incoming regulatory requirements. Other key projects include work with the UK CBT , the national research hub that drives the UK agenda for blockchain, and DLT Earth , an initiative seeking to advance climate research, sustainable finance, and ESG reporting methodologies.

The foundation's upcoming plans include a range of initiatives aimed at expanding scientific impact and fostering collaboration across sectors. Research and spinoff initiatives will target specific challenges, enabling the exploration of niche areas of innovation and accelerating progress in critical fields. Complementing these efforts, a robust content and event strategy will be implemented, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Exponential Science is backed by Hedera, a high-performance, secure, and sustainable public DLT network governed by the world's leading institutions. This backing enables Exponential Science to leverage extensive resources and expertise, further empowering its mission to drive interdisciplinary collaboration and deliver impactful solutions to societal challenges.

Dr Tasca said: "Our vision has always been about driving groundbreaking research and fostering collaboration across technological fields. With the launch of Exponential Science, we are expanding that vision to embrace a wider range of emerging technologies that are reshaping the digital landscape. We will navigate this fusion using a multi-disciplinary approach to explore how these technologies can work together to create solutions that address today's most pressing challenges."

Professor Vadgama commented: "Exponential Science represents our commitment to exploring and addressing the interconnectedness of today's technological landscape. By broadening our focus, we can leverage the combined power of multiple technologies to deliver transformative outcomes. Our objective is to empower open source communities and industries to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape."

About Exponential Science