Forbes Recognizes MarketsandMarkets™ as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report released on 15th March 2023. Forbes listed 199 global consulting firms, of which only 4 are of Indian origin.

MarketsandMarkets leverages a culture of 'Give Growth' through a unique man-machine approach for progressive B2B firms. As a part of its growth program, MarketsandMarkets helps its clients monetize the $25 Trillion revenue shift happening in this decade.

Sandeep Sugla, Founder, CEO & Chairman of MarketsandMarkets, stated, "It's a joyous moment for all of us at MarketsandMarkets! The exemplary work of each employee and the entire culture of 'GIVE GROWTH' has resulted in us transforming into a management consulting firm, solving growth problems for global businesses leveraging a unique man-machine model – a model that delivers growth programs to executives responsible for driving growth – not just the boardroom. This recognition is a testament of our customer's faith in us and the value that we create in their overall growth journey."

Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to create the list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms that are optimally positioned to help businesses tackle the known and unforeseeable challenges in 2023. The list relies on surveys of partners and executives of management consulting companies and their clients. Companies were evaluated within different consulting sectors (such as automotive, insurance, and healthcare) and the expertise in which they offer services (including leadership, sustainability, and legal and litigation).

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rachelpeachman/2023/03/15/meet-americas-best-management-consulting-firms-2023/?sh=1925eb8e5ff1

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

To know more, visit: www.marketsandmarkets.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets