Foam Market: Expansion Strategies by Key Players to Consolidate Global Presence

PUNE, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximize Market Research has published a report on the "Foam Market" that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, Foam Market was valued at USD 94.2 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 137.17 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.81 % during the forecast period.

To Get a Copy of the Sample of the Foam Market, Click Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/122498/

Foam Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Resin Type, Type, End-Use Industry, and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Foam market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Foam market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Sealed Air Corporation, DuPont, The Dow Company, and Nova Chemicals Corp are some of the major players in the global foam market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Foam Market Overview:

Foam is a solid or liquid formed by trapping gas bubbles. Bath sponges and the head of a wineglass are examples of foams. Most foams contain a significant amount of gas, which is separated by thin liquid or solid layers. Soap foam is sometimes known as suds. Foams are utilized in a variety of industries, including automobiles, mining and manufacturing, aircraft, footwear, arts and entertainment, and furniture and mattress. PU foam is a versatile material with use in both the automotive and construction sectors. It helps OEMs solve challenges including weight reduction, stress cushioning, fuel efficiency, and durability.

Foam Market Dynamics:

The foam market is expected to grow as a result of increasing usage in a variety of industries, including packaging, furniture and bedding, and the automotive industry. New housing developments, increased infrastructure expenditures, and non-residential building renovations in India, China, and Brazil have all boosted the market growth. In the building and construction sector, foam is used for roof boards, doors, slabs, and pipe-in-pipe.

PU foam is commonly used for interior wall or roof insulation in both commercial and residential structures. Extruded polystyrene is used in both architectural models and crafts. EPS is an excellent building and construction material since it is lightweight, strong, and has excellent thermal and impact resistance.

Packaging is required for all types of products for protection and insulation, but this is especially true in the food sector and the online retail (shippable materials) market. The use of foam in packaging is growing in tandem with increased awareness of the quality, safety, and upkeep of a product's physical features.

Foam is often utilized as a cushioning material for boxes, and this wrapping option is well-known for its adaptability and customization. Foams are utilized in a wide range of packaging applications where maximum protection and durability are required. Polystyrene, polyurethane, polyolefin-like cross-linked polyethylene, polyethylene, expanded polypropylene (EPP), expanded polyethylene (EPE), and other forms of packaging foams are used in the shipping and packaging industries. In recent years, there has been a huge growth in demand for packaging foam. Online purchasing of commodities is gaining popularity. For fragile objects, foam wrap is being utilized as an alternative to bubble wrap.

Foam Market Regional Insights:

The sub-regions with prominence in the APAC foam market include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Because of strong economic growth and considerable expenditures in the manufacturing, building & construction, maritime, automotive, and building industries, the region is the fastest-growing in the foam industry. The increasing use of foam in the building and construction, automotive, footwear, sports and entertainment, furniture and bedding, and packaging sectors are driving the APAC market growth. Population increase, the need for high-quality goods, and the development of end-use industries have all driven market growth and development. The region's need for foam is being driven by the region's continued growth in both local and export output.

Foam Market Segmentation:

Based on Resin Type, Foam Market is segmented into Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic, PET, and Others.

Based on Type, Foam Market is segmented into Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam.

Based on End-Use Industry, Foam Market is segmented into Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, and Others.

Based on Region, Foam Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Foam Market Key Competitors:

Sealed Air Corporation(U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

The Dow Company (US)

Nova Chemicals Corp ( Canada )

Alpek ( Mexico )

JSP ( Japan )

Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

Loyal Group ( China )

Jiangsu Leasty Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( China )

Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

Taita Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

Reliance Industries ( India )

BASF ( Germany )

Armacell International S.A. ( Germany )

Recticel ( Belgium )

Arkema ( France )

Zotefoams Plc (UK)

Synthos S.A ( Poland )

Total SE ( France )

Versalis ( Italy )

SABIC ( Saudi Arabia )

Key Questions answered in the Foam Market Report are:

What is the competitive scenario of the Foam Market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Foam Market growth?

Which region is expected to hold the largest share of the Foam Market by 2029?

What will be the CAGR of the Foam Market during the forecast period?

Which are the prominent players in the Foam Market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Foam Market the during the forecast period?

What is the expected Foam Market size by 2029?

Which company held the largest share of the Foam Market in 2021?

Which application segment is expected to emerge as the leading segment in the Foam Market?

Which product segment haled the largest share of the Foam Market in 2021?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin Type, Type, End-Use Industry, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Foam Market report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=122498&type=Single%20User

Maximize Market Research is leading chemical & material research firm, has also published the following reports:

Polyolefin Foam Market: Polyolefin Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 12.26 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to lead the polyolefin foam market by 2029 thanks to rising vehicle manufacturing demand in countries viz. China, Japan, and South Korea.

Polystyrene Foam Market: Polystyrene Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 36.93 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. Conventional government regulations limiting the use of polystyrene foam, such as a ban on single-use foam products are expected to hamper the market growth.

Polyurethane Foam Market: Polyurethane Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 78.16 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. PU spray foam technology has revolutionized the building and construction sector, replacing traditional building materials with sustainable and easy-to-apply foam sprays.

PET Foam Market: PET Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 645.12 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. PET foam-based structures are well known for their ease of installation, increased energy efficiency, and cheaper maintenance & repair costs, and hence provide more efficient building design alternatives.

Medical Foam Market: Medical Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growing demand for medical-grade foams in dressing and cushioning applications is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technical Foam Market: Technical Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 22.86 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.6 % during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region dominated the technical foam market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research provides syndicate as well as custom-made business and market B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging technologies and opportunities as well as threats to the companies across the Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors. Maximize Market Research is positioned to estimate and forecast the market size with the competitive landscape of the industries. Additional information is available at https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Bangalore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923893/MMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.