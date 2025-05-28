Flooring Market Demand worth $398.27 billion by 2030- Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flooring market size is projected to be valued at USD 290.72 billion in 2024 and reach USD 398.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The global flooring market share experienced substantial growth in recent years due to increased renovation and remodeling activities across developed economies. Both homeowners and commercial property managers are redesigning their spaces to achieve better functionality, comfort, and sustainability alongside improved aesthetics. Aging infrastructure serves as the primary catalyst behind this growing trend.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the flooring market growth of 5.4% comprises a range of product, application, end-use and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Flooring Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Flooring Market is undergoing significant growth, experiences a silent transformation as hybrid flooring materials gain increasing popularity. These innovative flooring solutions blend wood, plastic, and stone polymer composites to produce floors that balance aesthetic appeal with practical functionality. Regions with high levels of renovation and new construction projects show the most noticeable transition.

Surge in Green and Sustainable Flooring Solutions: Environmental consciousness now drives major changes in the flooring market through its influence on consumer purchasing decisions. Homeowners along with architects and builders now demand flooring solutions that combine durability and aesthetics with sustainable environmental practices. The increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly commercial flooring solutions has driven the rapid growth of sustainable options including bamboo, cork, reclaimed wood and recycled vinyl or rubber. Bamboo which matures rapidly compared to traditional hardwoods and cork which can be collected without damaging the tree are becoming popular because of their sustainable qualities and natural look. Recycled content flooring systems that use repurposed wood and plastic composites provide a new purpose for materials that would have ended up as waste. The sustainable flooring market expansion demonstrates the establishment of deeper values within the global flooring industry. Green flooring options transition from specialty products to mainstream choices as consumers prioritize environmental responsibility in their purchasing decisions.

Smart & Modular Flooring Systems Revolutionizing the Flooring Market: The flooring market is currently experiencing significant innovative progress while smart and modular flooring systems serve as the central force driving this change. Flooring materials have evolved beyond their traditional role as walking surfaces to become essential components that boost comfort and functionality in homes and businesses. The simplicity with which modular flooring can be installed stands out as one of its most impressive features. Click-lock systems enable rapid and tidy installation which homeowners can often handle themselves without professional assistance. The installation process reduces expenses while making flooring improvements more attainable for home improvement hobbyists and minor renovation ventures. The flooring market is witnessing a shift as consumers now prioritize innovative solutions along with convenient installation processes and superior performance. The expansion of smart homes together with the rising need for multifunctional spaces positions smart modular flooring systems as key players in the future development of interior design.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Gaining Traction in the Flooring Market: The evolving flooring market now favors Luxury Vinyl Tiles as their preferred flooring solution. LVT vinyl flooring solutions have gained attention for their perfect combination of style durability and practical application. LVT stands out as a leading choice for both residential renovations and busy commercial spaces. LVT stands out because it accurately reproduces natural materials such as wood, stone and ceramic while being much more economical. The rise of LVT also reflects a broader shift in the flooring market: Shoppers search for intelligent flooring options which deliver both aesthetic appeal and functional benefits. Digital printing advancements combined with new surface technologies grant LVT endless design options for personalized space customization without any limitations.

Geographical Insights: The North American flooring market primarily grows because of increased residential renovation projects and consumer preference for lasting premium flooring materials. The deterioration of housing structures throughout the U.S. and Canada is leading homeowners to choose contemporary flooring options such as Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), engineered wood flooring and hybrid solutions. The Asia Pacific flooring market experiences strong growth because of urban expansion alongside increasing disposable incomes and government infrastructure projects. China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are experiencing rapid growth in construction activity across residential and commercial sectors. The European flooring market evolves through the influence of environmentally aware customers and rigid environmental rules. Consumers show a strong inclination toward flooring made from natural materials including hardwood and cork together with linoleum and recycled products that produce low emissions.

Flooring Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on product, the flooring market is divided into ceramic tiles, vitrified (porcelain) tiles, carpet, vinyl, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl composite tile, linoleum/rubber, wood & laminate and other flooring materials. The vitrified (porcelain) tiles segment held the largest share of the flooring market in 2024.

Based on application, the flooring market is divided into residential, commercial and industrial. The residential segment held the largest share of the flooring market in 2024.

Based on end-use, the flooring market is divided into new construction, renovation and maintenance. The new construction segment accounted for a larger share of the flooring market in 2024.

The flooring market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Flooring Market Share is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Forbo Flooring

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc

Gerflor

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor

RAK Ceramics

Crossville Inc.

Atlas Concorde S.P.A.

Porcelanosa Group

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Flooring Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In March 2023 , Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announced its partnership with Encina for recycling waste generated from carpet manufacturing. Shaw Industries will provide more than USD 2.5 million of waste every year to Encina. The partnership will help the former decrease its greenhouse gas emissions as well as carbon footprint, which in turn will help the company achieve its sustainability target.

, Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announced its partnership with Encina for recycling waste generated from carpet manufacturing. Shaw Industries will provide more than of waste every year to Encina. The partnership will help the former decrease its greenhouse gas emissions as well as carbon footprint, which in turn will help the company achieve its sustainability target. In February 2023 , Tarkett has collaborated with Dutch design research firm Studio RENS, to launch DESSO X RENS, a range of carpet tiles that can be recycled into a new raw material.

, Tarkett has collaborated with Dutch design research firm Studio RENS, to launch DESSO X RENS, a range of carpet tiles that can be recycled into a new raw material. In January 2023 , Interface, Inc. launched a new winter collection of carpet tiles under the brand FLOR. The collection consists of new colorway and styles, which adds comfort and warmth to a space. Furthermore, the collection is replaceable, easy to clean, and durable.

Flooring Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2024 USD 290.72 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 398.27 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, end use and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled Mohawk Industries, Inc., Tarkett, S.A., AFI Licensing, Burke Flooring Products, Inc., Forbo Flooring, Shaw Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Inc., Polyflor, RAK Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Atlas Concorde S.P.A., Porcelanosa Group, Kajaria Ceramics Limited and among others

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the key opportunity in the flooring market?

➢ Rising consumer awareness and regulations are boosting demand for eco-friendly flooring options such as bamboo, cork, and recycled materials. What is the expected market size for flooring market by 2030?

➢ The expected market size for flooring is USD 398.27 Billion in 2030. Which are the major end uses where flooring is used?

➢ Major end uses include new construction, renovation and maintenance. Which application segment for flooring market has the potential to register the highest market share?

➢ Residential segment for flooring market is expected to register highest market share of 49% in 2024. Which region is estimated to witness a high demand for flooring over the forecast period?

➢ Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a high demand for flooring growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period Who are the key players in the flooring market?

➢ The key players in the market are Mohawk Industries, Inc., Tarkett, S.A., AFI Licensing, Burke Flooring Products, Inc., Forbo Flooring, Shaw Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Inc., Polyflor, RAK Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Atlas Concorde S.P.A., Porcelanosa Group and Kajaria Ceramics Limited.

Conclusion:

Technological innovation and shifting consumer preferences alongside growing sustainability consciousness drive the dynamic transformation of the global flooring market. The current market growth across residential, commercial and industrial sectors stems from infrastructure renovations, lifestyle advancements and fast-paced urban development. Hybrid flooring solutions that blend wood with plastic and stone polymers grow popular due to their functional benefits and economical value while advanced modular systems featuring underfloor heating and acoustic insulation redefine what consumers expect from flooring installations. Companies that concentrate on sustainable materials and smart integration combined with customer-focused design will lead the way in taking advantage of new market opportunities as diversification and digitization continue to advance. The flooring market continues to expand and transform in response to the intricate needs of modern lifestyles and sustainable construction practices.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, flooring manufacturers, distributors, retailers and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 398.27 billion by 2030, the Flooring Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, flooring manufacturers, distributors, retailers, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

