FlixBus and FlixTrain tickets now available on Omio

On its platform, Omio now offers tickets for FlixBus and FlixTrain, two of Europe's most popular travel options.

most popular travel options. Omio is thus expanding its booking platform to include tickets for the largest European long-distance coach network and a constantly growing range of train connections.

Today, 25 per cent of all bookings via Omio are already coach journeys - and the number will continue to rise thanks to selling Flix tickets

The goal is to make collective and sustainable travel more attractive and seamless

This agreement solidifies Omio's position as the leading travel service platform across Europe and beyond

BERLIN, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 43 million rail, bus, ferry and air travel bookings have been conducted worldwide via the Omio Group's global travel platform. Now, Omio is expanding its ticket offering for travellers. Tickets for FlixBus and FlixTrain from global mobility provider Flix can now be booked via the Omio platform. Omio is thus supplementing its multimodal travel platform with tickets for Europe's largest long-distance bus network and a constantly growing network of train connections.

Alongside trains, coaches are currently the most popular type of journey on the Omio travel platform. Today, 25 per cent of bookings made on Omio worldwide are already coach trips. In Germany, this share is currently seven per cent. The integration of Flix on the Omio platform will further increase this share. This is because long-distance coach travel is becoming increasingly popular in Germany and worldwide. Last year alone, 81 million passengers worldwide traveled with services from Flix. Experts expect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4 per cent for the long-distance coach market, which is expected to grow to EUR 6.2 billion by 2027 ( Research and Markets ). Travellers value long-distance coach travel in particular for its flexibility and exploratory nature. According to Omio data, coach bookings increase in the summer months in particular. The most popular routes include 'Paris - London' and 'Barcelona - Paris'.

"Our mission at Omio is to give as many people as possible worldwide access to sustainable, affordable, convenient and multimodal travel experiences. Our partnership with Flix is an important milestone in achieving this goal. Not only are we joining forces with one of the largest travel providers for bus and train travel in Europe - Flix also shares our vision for an attractive and innovative travel ecosystem for the benefit of travellers. Therefore, the cooperation between Omio and Flix not only exemplifies the advantages of fair competition and open markets but also underscores our commitment to a level playing field in the travel market that prioritizes the interests of travelers and fosters innovation," emphasises Veronica Diquattro, President Consumer and Supply Business Europe at Omio.

With the integration of Flix tickets, Omio is driving forward its own growth strategy. This month alone, Omio has already launched B2B partnerships for the Omio API integration with Iryo (Connecta) and Uber X in Spain and the UK. These partnerships are part of our ongoing efforts to expand our service offerings and provide our customers with a wider range of travel options.

About the Omio Group: Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has been helping its customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to the two interlinked platforms Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing and booking. Omio B2B Partnership is servicing OTA's and mobility providers with tailored business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the United States and Canada by train, bus, flight and ferry. Omio works with over 1,000 transport providers; customers can book in 21 languages and pay in 26 foreign currencies. The Omio Group employs over 300 people from over 50 countries and has offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne and London. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them.

For more information, visit omio.com/corporate

About Flix: Flix intends to transform the public transport sector by offering sustainable and affordable long-distance bus- and train travel solutions in more than 40 countries across four continents. With its asset-light business model and innovative technology platform, Flix, launched in 2013 swiftly established a market-leading position for long-distance bus travel in Europe, North America and Türkiye and is rapidly expanding further into South America and India through its brands FlixBus, FlixTrain, Kamil Koç, and Greyhound.

For more information, please visit corporate.flixbus.com.

Press contact

Sebastian Ries

Openers GmbH

omiocc@opnrs.com || +49 1578 058 8488

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437023/4785034/Omio_Logo.jpg