Fleet Management Market worth $55.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Innovations in telematics, IoT, and AI will propel the Fleet Management Market in the future, bringing with them integration with mobility services, predictive analytics, and a sustainability-focused approach. Regulation adherence, cybersecurity, and personalisation will influence developing business models that prioritise data-driven judgement and effective fleet management.

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fleet Management Market is expected to reach USD 55.6 billion by 2028 from USD 28.6 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023–2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The fleet management industry is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of automation technology. Companies are progressively incorporating automation into a broader range of operational aspects, particularly fleet management systems for maintenance reminders, dispatching, and route planning. Human resources are freed up by this adoption to concentrate on more strategically important work. The sector is seeing a transition towards automated processes, and automated fleet management jobs' increased efficiency, lower operating overhead, and better decision-making capabilities are significant factors driving the market's expansion.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By component (solution(operations management, vehicle maintenance and diagnostics, performance management, fleet analytics and reporting, compliance management, other solutions), services (professional services, managed services)), by fleet type (commercial fleets, passenger vehicles) vertical (retail, transportation & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, construction, utilities, oil, gas and mining, government, other verticals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Bridgestone Group (Japan), Trimble (US), Samsara (US), Wheels (US), Inseego (US), Solera Group (US), Verra Mobility (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Orbcomm (US), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (US), Chevin (UK), GPS Insight (US), Michelin (France), ClearpathGPS (US), Fleetcomplete (Canada), Gurtam (Belarus), Automile (US), VIA (Israel), Fleetroot (UAE), Ruptela (Lithuania), Freeway Fleet (UK).

By vertical, the transportation & logistics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The escalating fuel costs have become a pivotal factor driving the adoption of advanced fleet management technologies to optimize fuel efficiency. Fleet managers increasingly invest in sophisticated route optimization systems that leverage real-time traffic data, historical route information, and predictive analytics to identify the most fuel-efficient vehicle paths. These systems consider traffic congestion, road conditions, and elevation changes to minimize fuel consumption. Moreover, integrating eco-driving technologies plays a crucial role in this scenario. These technologies, often facilitated by telematics and onboard sensors, provide real-time feedback to drivers on their driving behavior, encouraging fuel-efficient practices such as smooth acceleration, deceleration, and optimal speed maintenance. The synergy of route optimization and eco-driving not only reduces fuel consumption but also contributes to lower emissions, aligning with environmental sustainability goals. This technological approach not only addresses the immediate cost concerns associated with fuel but also positions fleet management systems as indispensable tools for achieving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility in the logistics and transportation sector.

By solution, the performance management segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Solutions for scalable performance management are essential for tackling the changing problems expanding fleets encounter. As fleets expand and undergo operational changes, these solutions provide a level of flexibility and adaptability that is crucial for seamless integration into evolving business operations. The scalability feature allows fleet managers to effortlessly accommodate an increasing number of vehicles, diverse assets, and a growing workforce. Whether expanding to new geographic locations, adjusting to fluctuating demand, or incorporating additional functionalities, scalable solutions ensure that the performance management system can readily grow alongside the fleet. This adaptability not only future-proofs the investment in technology but also facilitates a smooth transition during periods of change, ultimately contributing to sustained operational efficiency and optimized fleet performance in the face of evolving business landscapes.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Governments in Asian cities with high population densities invest heavily in sophisticated traffic control systems to deal with traffic bottlenecks and guarantee efficient traffic flow. In this urban setting, fleet management is essential since it increases the overall effectiveness of traffic control systems. Fleet management systems reduce traffic congestion and increase traffic flow by optimizing routes, minimizing idle times, and improving vehicle coordination via real-time data and analytics. Additionally, effective fleet management systems have become essential in the larger framework of commerce and cross-border transportation in the Asia Pacific area. They are critical to maintaining adherence to customs laws, enabling smooth logistical processes, and raising the general effectiveness of supply networks that span international borders. In these instances, the use of fleet management systems not only improves operational efficiency but also supports the larger regional objectives of trade facilitation and economic connection.

Top Key Companies in Fleet Management Market:

The major vendors covered in the Fleet Management Market are Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Bridgestone Group (Japan), Trimble (US), Samsara (US), Wheels (US), Inseego (US), Solera Group (US), Verra Mobility (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Orbcomm (US), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (US), Chevin (UK), GPS Insight (US), Michelin (France), ClearpathGPS (US), Fleetcomplete (Canada), Gurtam (Belarus), Automile (US), VIA (Israel), Fleetroot (UAE), Ruptela (Lithuania), Freeway Fleet (UK).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Fleet Management Market.

Recent Developments

In January 2024 , MoveEV, an AI-powered EV transition platform, partnered with Geotab. The collaboration integrates MoveEV's flagship product, ReimburseEV, into the Geotab Marketplace, marking a significant step in advancing sustainable fleet management.

, MoveEV, an AI-powered EV transition platform, partnered with Geotab. The collaboration integrates MoveEV's flagship product, ReimburseEV, into the Geotab Marketplace, marking a significant step in advancing sustainable fleet management. In September 2023 , Trimble partnered with transportation solution provider Next Generation Logistics to make its Engage Lane solution available to their base of shippers through the Transportation Cloud.

, Trimble partnered with transportation solution provider Next Generation Logistics to make its Engage Lane solution available to their base of shippers through the Transportation Cloud. In December 2022 , Donlen and LeasePlan partnered to enhance the offering of fleet management and mobility solutions in the North American fleet market.

, Donlen and LeasePlan partnered to enhance the offering of fleet management and mobility solutions in the North American fleet market. In August 2021 , Bridgestone acquired Azuga Holdings, Inc. (Azuga) and the Azuga fleet management platform from Sumeru Equity Partners, Danlaw, Inc., and other shareholders. The acquisition accelerates Bridgestone's efforts to develop and deploy a comprehensive fleet management solution as a central pillar of the company's advanced mobility strategy.

Fleet Management Market Advantages:

Fleet management solutions reduce operating costs and boost operational efficiency by optimising fuel use, vehicle maintenance, and route planning.

Fleet safety is increased overall when drivers behave better, have fewer accidents, and follow safety procedures thanks to real-time surveillance and monitoring features.

Fleet owners have lower operating costs and more profitability as a result of effective resource allocation, scheduled preventive maintenance, and fuel management.

With the monitoring of vehicle usage, idle time, and downtime, fleet management systems maximise fleet productivity through asset utilisation optimisation.

By keeping an eye on driver hours, vehicle emissions, and compliance with transportation laws, fleet management systems assist in ensuring regulatory compliance.

Better customer service is made possible by increased fleet operations visibility and transparency, which includes precise delivery tracking and prompt notifications.

Fleet management solutions use data analytics to deliver actionable insights that support wise decision-making and ongoing fleet operation improvement.

Fleet management solutions ensure flexibility and support for future growth by being scalable and adaptable to the needs of fleets of all sizes, from small businesses to huge corporations.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the Fleet Management Market by component, fleet type, vertical, and region in terms of value

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning 5 main areas: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East Africa, and Latin America

, , , Middle East Africa, and To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the market landscape

To strategically analyze the macro and micro-markets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and R&D activities

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg