Flagship Biosciences Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Changing Biomarker Analysis to Find Biomarkers that Aid Drug Development and Diagnostics

Digital pathology solutions are increasingly used in the preclinical and clinical development phases, particularly toxicologic pathology and clinical trials, speeding up the process and curtailing expenses.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital pathology solutions industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Flagship Biosciences with the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a technology-driven spatial biology and biomarker analytics service provider using the most precise and comprehensive data. The company's consultative approach and cutting-edge AI are changing biomarker analysis to enhance drug development and diagnostics. It uniquely leverages its technology to meet its customers' needs.

Flagship's solution goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class technical capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. The company has earned a sterling reputation supporting customers' path toward understanding spatial molecular standpoints, with data-driven characterization supporting their decision-making through the years. It recently acquired Interpace Pharma Solutions® (IPS). Flagship and IPS' combined technologies and capabilities empower a holistic and comprehensive view of the patient's molecular and tissue profile status regardless of sample type, i.e., bodily fluid- or tissue-based analysis. For instance, the company can leverage liquid biopsy to characterize each patient's immune or cancer cells and anticipate treatment response when a tumor biopsy is impossible.

Natalia Casanovas, Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan noted, "Communication flow is essential in data-driven project management and decision-making for successful clinical research and accurate diagnostics. Flagship's 90% retention rate underscores high customer satisfaction, highlighting its service excellence."

Flagship consistently brings to market best-in-class solutions with its customer-focused strategy. Most customers lack in-house biomarker and spatial biology capabilities, considering Flagship an extension of their scientific team. Flagship's virtual pathology offering aligns with decentralized clinical trials, a growing trend. It can facilitate protocol adjustments through trial sites and regions to optimize strategies for more successful clinical trials. It offers clinically-validated solutions for clinical research applications. A premier spatial biology and biomarker partner, Flagship uniquely provides flexible, end-to-end oncology and gene and cell therapy AI-powered digital pathology solutions for clinical trials in validated settings. Its customers have access to innovative technology customized to meet sophisticated drug development needs and regulatory requirements, which no other provider can match.

"Customers know Flagship for its flexibility, deep scientific understanding of what customers need to achieve their objectives, and purposeful AI-powered solutions instead of cookie-cutter services. Its customer-first approach offers immense value to existing and new customers," added Surbhi Gupta, an Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

About Flagship

Founded in 2009, Flagship Biosciences, Inc., is a technology-driven spatial biology and biomarker services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. We are revolutionizing biomarker analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Our services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional methods, eliminating variability associated with typical biomarker assessments, and bringing new insights to analysis results. We provide expert scientific consultation for every client. Our team interprets results, contextualizes biology, and identifies the best course for success. For more information, please visit flagshipbio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

