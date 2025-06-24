Tata Communications Transformation Services Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Telecom Managed Services Company of the Year Award

The recognition underscores TCTS's innovation-led approach, AI-powered automation, and customer-centric service delivery across global telecom networks.

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS) has been awarded the 2025 Global Telecom Managed Services Company of the Year Award for its outstanding achievements in innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric service delivery. This recognition highlights TCTS' consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering automation-powered network transformation in a complex and evolving landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. TCTS excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with emerging telecom demands while executing them with efficiency, scale, and AI-enabled agility. "TCTS has successfully developed an end-to-end AI-powered automation architecture that transforms network design, integration, and orchestration for telecom customers," said Rahul Agarwal, Associate Director - ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's proprietary Neo Automata™ suite integrates across multi-vendor environments, enabling predictive, and closed loop incident resolution—all through a unified, single-pane experience. These strategic differentiators have helped TCTS lead the charge toward intelligent networking solutions."

Guided by a forward-looking growth strategy rooted in customer co-creation, automation, and workforce empowerment, TCTS continues to lead the transformation of global telecom networks. Its sustained investments in proprietary platform, Neo Automata™ and its cloud-native Multi-Domain Service Orchestrator offering, have enabled the company to deliver seamless, scalable, and intelligent services across diverse technology environments. These innovations directly address the critical need to reduce turnaround time, eliminate service silos, and streamline last-mile deployments.

Innovation remains at the core of TCTS's operating model. Its automation factories—covering network operations, wireless, fiber, design, and enterprise integration—enable comprehensive AI/ML-driven transformation from design to delivery. Through an AI/ML-first approach embedded in every organizational layer, TCTS has significantly improved the quality, accuracy, and speed of customer solutions.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan affirms that even in a crowded and fast-evolving market, a telecom-native company — grounded in execution, powered by automation, and focused on outcomes — can lead from the front," said Agnel Navin, CEO, TCTS. "At TCTS, we na9vigate across technologies, vendors, and geographies, but remain firmly anchored to a single, unwavering belief: transformation only matters when it delivers real, measurable results. I'm immensely proud of our teams who live this belief every day — delivering with consistency and integrity. This honour is a tribute to their dedication."

TCTS' unwavering focus on customer experience and delivery excellence further reinforces its leadership in the market. The company's tiered training ecosystem and investments in advanced telecom labs empower employees with next-generation capabilities in 5G, SD-WAN, AI/ML, and network virtualization. As a result, TCTS has consistently maintained high scores on customer experience indices while driving superior operational outcomes for its clients. Its collaborative work style, rigorous project governance, and emphasis on responsiveness have earned client trust across complex transformation engagements.

Frost & Sullivan commends TCTS for setting a benchmark in strategy execution, digital leadership, and customer engagement. The company's automation-first mindset, innovation pipeline, and people-first culture are actively reshaping the future of the telecommunications landscape.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to an enterprise that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award celebrates visionary organizations that are redefining their industries through excellence in innovation and sustainable growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in regional and global markets for demonstrating excellence in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Analysts benchmark market participants through in-depth interviews, research, and comparative performance analysis to identify industry-leading best practices.

