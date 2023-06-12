Fire Alarm and Detection Market to be Worth $56.07 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire alarm and detection market size is expected to reach USD 56.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. to find fires in emergency situations, fire alarm and detection systems are created. It alerts individuals to the presence of smoke, carbon monoxide, fire, or other fire-related conditions wherever they are found. Alarms and detectors are connected such that a signal is sent to the monitoring station, which may be on-site or off, and received by the building's residents. Numerous equipment, including heat, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors as well as manual call points, are included in a fire alarm and detection system. The deployment of fire safety systems in homes and businesses more frequently is anticipated to have an impact on the expansion of the market.

Government support and initiatives are becoming more prevalent. Increased fire-related expenditures by various businesses, as well as an increase in deaths and property losses. Innovations and technological advancements.

The demand for advanced fire safety systems in fire-prone industrial settings, such as automotive, power & utility, mining, petrochemical, and oil & gas exploration, will drive the market growth over the years.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Investment in infrastructure development in the region.

Read full market research report, "Fire Alarm And Detection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Detectors, Alarm), By Detector Type (Flame, Smoke, Heat), Alarm Type (Audible, Visual, Manual Call-points), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fire Alarm And Detection Market Growth & Trends

The market for fire alarms and detection is anticipated to develop as a result of factors like an increase in the deployment of fire safety systems in educational institutions and rising awareness of fire detection among the residential and commercial sectors. The development of the market is anticipated to be fuelled by technological advancements, increased fire safety awareness, rapid urbanization, and industrialization. The commercial and industrial sectors are expanding, and people are becoming more conscious of fire safety, which has a good effect on the business environment.

To preserve lives and prevent injuries, it is vital to install fire alarm and detection systems in everything from homes to buses. Government initiatives to implement fire protection systems in the commercial and residential sectors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The market's growth is anticipated to be constrained by the high initial costs of the systems as well as worries about false alarms and detection failures.

Fire Alarm and Detection Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fire alarm and detection market based on product, detectors type, alarm type, application, and region

Fire Alarm and Detection Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Fire Detectors

Fire Alarms

Fire Alarm and Detection Market - Detectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Flame Detectors

Smoke Detectors

Heat Detectors

Fire Alarm and Detection Market - Alarm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Audible Alarms

Visual Alarms

Manual Call -points Alarms

Fire Alarm and Detection Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Fire Alarm and Detection Market - Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Some prominent players in the Fire Alarm and Detection Market

Eaton

GENTEX CORPORATION

Halmaplc

HOCHIKI Corporation.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

NITTAN Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens

Space Age Electronics, Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

Gas Detection Equipment Market - The global gas detection equipment market size is expected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly expanding necessity for facility safety along with worker safety throughout the world is driving the market expansion of gas detection equipment. At the same time, the rise in need to comply with the stringent safety and environmental rules is a significant factor driving the growth of the gas detection equipment market. According to the industry guidelines, it is critical to restrict workers' occupational exposure to hazardous gases. As a result, gas detectors can be deployed in the hazardous workplaces.

Level Sensor Market - The global level sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.48 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The food industry has traditionally lagged behind other industries in adopting new technologies. However, growing advancements in computer technology, coupled with stringent regulations for improved food quality and safety, have resulted in the rising need to automate manufacturing processes, thereby leading to an increased demand for level sensors in the food processing industry.

Position Sensors Market - The global position sensors market is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for electronics and sensor systems in automobiles is expected to augment demand. Factors such as the need for contactless technologies, requirement for lower CO2 emissions, and improvement in reliability and precision are expected to trigger demand over the forecast period.

