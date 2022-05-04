Finnish Pension Insurance Company, Veritas, Partners with Premialab

LONDON , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab today announced that Veritas Pension Insurance will partner with Premialab to enhance their strategy selection, multi-asset portfolio modeling, risk monitoring, and regulatory reporting for systematic strategies.

"Our partnership with Premialab will serve as a cornerstone for our systematic investing and complement our existing infrastructure to strengthen allocation, risk management and regulatory reporting accuracy on quantitative strategies" said Kari Vatanen, CIO of Veritas Pension Insurance.

Veritas will benefit from Premialab's platform and Premialab Pure Factors® on cross-asset quantitative strategies selection & due diligence on strategies available in the market, monitor current investments and provide additional portfolio transparency.

"We are well-positioned to support Veritas on the local Finnish regulatory reporting for systematic strategies through our ability to provide position-level look-through of quantitative strategies complemented with regulatory categorisation and analytics" said Andreas Karlsson, Executive Director – Nordics at Premialab.

"With the increasing allocation to quantitative strategies, institutional investors needs additional transparency and risk management processes" said Adrien Geliot CEO at Premialab. "We are delighted to partner with Veritas, and add to the growing number of Nordic pension funds using our data and analytics to support their their investment decisions".

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, the group has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. Please visit: www.premialab.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.

About Veritas Pension Insurance

Established in 1905, Veritas Pension Insurance is one of the oldest pension insurance companies with $5Bn AuM in Finland that provides statutory pension insurance to corporate customers. Its customers mainly consist of small to mid-sized companies across a wide spectrum of industries. Please visit (our) website for more information about Veritas, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

