Finnish Biobanks (FINBB) Partners with TriNetX to Increase Clinical and Biomedical Trials in Finland

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, LLC, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced that Finnish Biobanks (FINBB), a cooperative owned by the six largest hospital districts and universities in Finland and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, has joined the TriNetX Network. The goal of the collaboration is to connect major Finnish healthcare organizations to FINBB's national collaborative known as the Fingenious® service network, and to attract more research projects as well as increase the number of clinical trials in Finland.

"The volume of clinical trials conducted in Finland has decreased over the past ten years, which might lead to fewer opportunities for clinicians to learn about innovative treatment options, medicines and the benefits delivered for their patients," said Marco Hautalahti, CEO of FINBB. "We believe that the collaboration with the TriNetX network will help us reverse this trend in Finland for the benefit of patients suffering different kinds of devastating diseases. This partnership is a meaningful opportunity for the entire Finnish healthcare ecosystem."

"TriNetX is the global leader in this field and is in the best position to efficiently connect R&D driven companies with Finnish healthcare organizations participating in the Fingenious® collaborative," Hautalahti continued. "TriNetX has a proven record of implementation excellence and global reach. We at FINBB together with our Finnish network members have studied the platform and found it comprehensive and user friendly."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest growing collaborative research network, representing healthcare organizations and health data partners across the world. TriNetX has presented thousands of clinical trial opportunities to the healthcare organizations on its network and has been cited in hundreds of scientific and peer-reviewed publications.

"We are excited to welcome FINBB to the TriNetX network," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "Finland is among the most advanced countries in Europe in terms of quantity and quality of structured real-world data. We look forward to helping FINBB increase its collaborative research capabilities with the global TriNetX community."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About FINBB

The Fingenious® service is managed by Finnish Biobank Cooperative (FINBB). The mission of FINBB is to enhance the competitiveness of Finnish health and biomedical research by providing researchers a centralized access to collections and services of the Finnish biobanks and their background organizations. The company model is value-based: the data generated in scientific studies is returned to biobanks to be used in further development of treatments. FINBB is a cooperative owned by the six largest hospital districts and universities in Finland, and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). www.finbb.fi, www.fingenious.fi, follow us on Twitter @Fingenious_FI.

