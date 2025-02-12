TriNetX and Fujitsu Launch Joint Venture to Increase Japanese Patients' Access to Life-Changing Medicines

Partnership taps real-world data to accelerate clinical trials, research, and drug development in Japan.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, a global leader in real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) solutions, has partnered with Fujitsu, a global ICT company and one of Japan's leading electronic health record (EHR) vendors, to form TriNetX Japan K.K. This groundbreaking joint venture aims to quickly create an environment where anonymized EHR data from Japanese patients can be used to optimize clinical trials, advance healthcare research, and accelerate drug development timelines.

The initiative represents a significant step forward for integrating Japan into the global landscape of data-driven medicine and healthcare innovation. With its status as the third-largest pharmaceutical market worldwide, Japan offers unparalleled opportunities for clinical research and drug development. Additionally, Japan's rapidly aging population provides an ideal foundation for studying age-related conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders.

"Since our full-scale entry into the Japanese market in 2022, TriNetX has been enabling pharmaceutical companies and researchers to securely leverage anonymous patient data through our federated system while ensuring compliance with Japan's strict data privacy regulations," said Gadi Lachman, Founding CEO of TriNetX. "This joint venture with Fujitsu will open new research pathways and strengthen Japan's position in global healthcare, allowing us to connect critical therapies to patients."

The new entity will integrate the TriNetX LIVE™ Platform, TriNetX's global network of over 200 million patient records, with Fujitsu's cloud-based platform for the healthcare sector in Japan, offering a seamless connection between leading medical institutions and life sciences innovators. Through the integrated advanced analytics and data utilization platforms, researchers and pharmaceutical companies will gain secure, efficient access to large-scale EHR datasets, revolutionizing clinical trials and precision medicine initiatives.

Tatsuki Araki, Head of Healthy Living of Fujitsu, remarked, "Fujitsu is proud to collaborate with TriNetX to advance healthcare and life sciences innovation in Japan. Together with TriNetX, we will create an environment where Japanese medical data, previously underutilized, can be efficiently leveraged for clinical research. As part of our business model 'Fujitsu Uvance,' which is based on addressing social issues, Fujitsu aims to eliminate drug loss in Japan and achieve a society where everyone can choose the treatment that best suits them by creating an ecosystem leveraging medical data."

The TriNetX-Fujitsu joint venture aligns with the growing number of Japanese medical institutions joining the TriNetX network. Researchers are already conducting novel studies using TriNetX data and technology, while pharmaceutical companies are increasingly offering clinical trial opportunities to these institutions.

Shogo Wakabayashi, TriNetX's Country Manager, Japan will lead TriNetX Japan K.K. Steve Kundrot, Chief Operating Officer of TriNetX and Elizabeth Schwert, Vice President, M&A and Business Development of TriNetX, will serve on the entity's Board of Directors.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies dedicated to advancing real-world research and expediting the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA-, GDPR-, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated deidentified and anonymous electronic health record datasets and consulting partnerships, TriNetX empowers its global community to improve clinical trial protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, please visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Media Contact

TriNetX

Karen Tunks

Email: Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg